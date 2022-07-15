Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Not Okay'

Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Not Okay'

“Not Okay” is from his forthcoming debut LP, set for release in February 2023.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

British singer-songwriter Billy Lockett releases new single and video, "Not Okay," from his forthcoming debut LP, set for release in February 2023. The track features an up-tempo piano, handclaps, and guitar entwine in edgy harmony befitting of this tension and release. The accompanying video takes the words "break up" to a new level with a visually enticing concept of chaos unraveling around Billy as he triggers old memories.

Billy says, "'Not Okay' is about the desperate and irrational things we can sometimes find ourselves doing to get someone back in our lives. It's about that kinda situation where you're just not thinking straight, and your emotions seem to take over any form of logic and you suddenly realize 'Oh god I've lost my head.' This song is just so special to me, the production, the concept, the lyrics, I feel like I just got everything right with this."

The release of "Not Okay" follows the release of the introductory single, "Hard Act To Follow" featuring 2x Grammy-nominated rapper GoldLink, from Billy's debut LP. Billy wrote the original version of "Hard Act To Follow," with Razorlight's Andy Burrows (Tom Odell's Jubilee Road) who played the song to James Corden when he was staying at his house.

After hearing the original version, James Corden contacted Billy directly and invited him to make his North American television debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he delivered a stunning performance of the song. The original version has garnered over 20 million streams on Spotify and counting.

Having supported the likes of Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi, Birdy and KT Tunstall, Billy Lockett has rubbed shoulders with the stars and has amassed over 110 million collective streams and tens of thousands of fans across the globe for his powerful and emotive songwriting spanning a myriad of genres.

Billy, who has been cited as "The English Lewis Capaldi," takes everything he's seen, heard, experienced, and felt and renders his life as songs you can sing aloud with friends or find solace in when you're alone. Coming from a background of struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, Billy's journey continues in a new direction for the future, embracing sobriety for the first time.

Watch the new music video here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Maggie Lindemann Delivers New Song 'you're not special'
July 15, 2022

Pulled as the fourth track from her debut full-length SUCKERPUNCH, Maggie Lindemann has launched her rebellious new video/single “you’re not special.” The video/track arrives following the release of previous singles “she knows it,” “how could you do this to me?” (feat. Kellin Quinn), and “break me!” (feat. siiickbrain).
Regina Spektor Announces '11:11' Special Edition Box Set
July 15, 2022

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard songs from 11:11, a color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa’s Bootlegs was hand drawn by Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.
Yours Truly Releases New EP 'is this what i look like?'
July 15, 2022

Sydney alternative mainstays Yours Truly return with their brand new EP is this what i look like?, out now via UNFD. The seven song collection features previous singles “Careless Kind”, “Hallucinate feat. Josh Franceschi”, “Lights On”, and “Walk Over My Grave”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates for September and October!
Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song 'Way Home'
July 15, 2022

The new song follows his debut radio single, “5 Foot 9,” which is currently Top 25 and climbing the country radio airplay charts. Also, previously announced, Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban on tour this fall, performing his new solo music for the first time on tour. The track was written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith.
lozeak Releases New Song 'Alter Ego'
July 15, 2022

With her signature aesthetic, lozeak has already cultivated a huge online following off the back of her covers and TikTok videos (611k+ followers and 47M likes). Now she is showing that she has a sound all of her own, and the capabilities to create big, diaristic pop music with a scuzzy edge to it. Listen to the new single now!