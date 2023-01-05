Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Joel's Monthly Residency Continues With 92nd Show at MSG

Jan. 05, 2023  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) announced today that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World's Most Famous Arena on July 24, 2023. The July show will mark Joel's 92nd monthly and 138th lifetime show at The Garden.

Citi cardmembers will have first access to presale tickets for the July 24 show from Monday, January 9 at 10:00AM (ET) through Thursday, January 12 at 10:00PM (ET) via www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (ET) on Friday, January 13 via www.ticketmaster.com. Due to congestion during the on-sale, it can be difficult to purchase tickets right away. Please continue to check Ticketmaster as tickets will be available throughout the day.

In December 2013, Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden's first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue's other original franchises - the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at The Garden, "as long as the demand continues," says Joel.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century and scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."

Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards, in December 2013. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel's music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists' lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden's most extraordinary benefit concerts - "12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief," which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, and "The Concert for New York City," which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

Tickets for the July show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (ET) on Friday, January 13 via www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, January 14. The concert, part of the Montefiore Concert Series, is being promoted by MSG Entertainment in association with AEG Presents and Q104.3 as a media partner.

