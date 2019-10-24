Billy Joel Adds 72nd Consecutive Show to Madison Square Garden Residency

The Madison Square Garden Company announced today that legendary musician and MSG music franchise Billy Joel will continue his record-breaking monthly residency on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with his 72nd consecutive show at Madison Square Garden. Nearly 42 years after his debut performance at The Garden, the January 2020 show will mark Joel's 118th lifetime performance, all sell-outs, with more than one million tickets sold.

Citi cardmembers will have first access to presale tickets for the Saturday, January 25 show from Monday, October 28 at 10:00AM (EST) through Thursday, October 31 at 10:00PM (EST) via www.citientertainment.com. Tickets for the January show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (EST) on Friday, November 1.

In December 2013, Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden's first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue's other original franchises - the New York Knicks and Rangers. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with Joel playing one show every month at The Garden, "as long as the demand continues," says Joel.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe. Having sold 150 million records over the past quarter century, scoring 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer/songwriter/composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."

In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song which honors living musical artists' lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.

Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards, in December 2013. He is also the recipient of six GRAMMY® Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a TONY AWARD for "Movin' Out," a Broadway musical based on Joel's music. For his accomplishments as a musician and as a humanitarian, Joel was honored as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden's most extraordinary benefit concerts - "12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief," which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and "The Concert for New York City," which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes. Billy Joel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, adding another milestone to his brilliant career.

MSG now offers a rich visual history of Billy Joel and his many Garden performances through a scrollable timeline featuring archival images, video insights from Billy, sharable images and lyrics, plus direct links for ticketing. Visit www.billyjoelmsg.com for more information. Join the conversation with #BillyJoelMSG.

Tickets for the January show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM (EST) on Friday, November 1 via ticketmaster.com and by calling Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden box office on Saturday, November 2. Prices range from $65.50 to $149.50. The concert, part of the Montefiore Concert Series, is being promoted by The Madison Square Garden Company in association with AEG Presents and Q104.3 as a media partner.

