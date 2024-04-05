Billy Idol Debuts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock legend Billy Idol is debuting the demo version of of his 1984 hit single “Flesh For Fantasy” from the original Rebel Yell recording sessions in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the landmark album.

Listen to/share the track HERE.

The song is included in the 40th Anniversary Deluxe Expanded Edition of Rebel Yell, due April 26 via Capitol/UMe. The reissue includes a selection of previously unreleased songs and demos, the Poolside remix of Idol’s smash hit “Eyes Without A Face” and the never-before-heard Billy Idol/Steve Stevens original “Best Way Out of Here” from the original sessions.

Pre-order the album HERE.

Most recently Idol shared his never-before-released cover of the Rose Royce single “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” from the album’s original recording sessions.

Listen to/share the track HERE.

Originally released in November 1983, Rebel Yell is the twice-platinum followup to Idol’s self-titled debut. The album features the iconic singles “Eyes Without a Face,” Flesh for Fantasy,” “Rebel Yell” and “Catch My Fall.” The reissue is available in 2xLP, 2xCD, and digital formats. See below for complete track listings.

Idol is also slated to embark on his transcontinental Rebel Yell Canada 2024 arena tour this summer, beginning July 30 in Vancouver and running through August 25 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Idol’s show will include a myriad of hits from across his career with a focus on the Rebel Yell album. Joining Idol on the road is his longtime backing band, including his lead guitarist and collaborator of over 40 years Steve Stevens. In anticipation of the upcoming tour dates Idol will help introduce Sportsnet’s “Hockey Night In Canada” coverage tomorrow night, April 6 and be interviewed live during the broadcast.

Idol recently released the concert film Billy Idol: State Line, a Vertigo Live concert film documenting his April 2023 show at the famed Hoover Dam—the first-ever concert performed at the location—on DVD and Blu-ray following a successful limited theatrical run. The film highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idol’s iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line. For both sets, Idol is joined by his longtime collaborator and guitar player Steve Stevens, as well as special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt). Watch/share the film’s trailer HERE. American Songwriter raves that Billy Idol: State Line is “outstanding…a must-see for even casual fans.” Order the DVD HERE and the Blu-ray HERE.

For 46 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock’n’roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock’n’roll decadence. Touring consistently around the world for the last ten years and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released both The Roadside EP in 2021 and The Cage EP in 2022 on Dark Horse Records, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In January, Idol cemented his name among Hollywood legends with the first Walk of Fame Star of 2023.