Billy Howerdel Releases New Single 'Selfish Hearts'
Billy Howerdel's new album will be released on June 10.
Billy Howerdel, fulfilling his promise to release a new song per week in the lead-up to the arrival of his solo album, What Normal Was (June 10, Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG), has debuted the song "Selfish Hearts."
"No matter how many different track listings I tried, 'Selfish Hearts' always felt like the right song to welcome listeners to What Normal Was," said Howerdel of the track. "Sometimes a chord change can give me chills. 'Selfish Hearts' does that for me."
The latest song arrives as the L.A. experimental duo VOWWS have been announced as the support act for Howerdel's upcoming tour, which begins June 11 in Ventura, Calif. (dates below). The five-week trek finds Howerdel joining his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan's Puscifer for two shows: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich). Tickets, and VIP packages, for all headlining dates are on-sale now, visit here for additional info.
The A Perfect Circle co-founder and guitar player has shared four songs from the eagerly-awaited album, with the three previously released singles being "Beautiful Mistake," "Poison Flowers"and "Free and Weightless."
What Normal Was is one of 2022's most highly-anticipated rock records. Guitar World described the music as "treading a line between Pink Floyd and Nine Inch Nails," Loudwire said Howerdel "paints a haunting visual with a dark palette," and Consequence said "trip hop and electronic influences peer through... beneath ethereal guitar passages."
What Normal Was album pre-orders and pre-saves, which include an array of limited-edition vinyl variants, and other physical formats, are available now.
Watch the official visualizer here:
Tour Dates
June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *
June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent
June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos
June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro
June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club
July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus
July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground
July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Inside Downstairs
July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
July 17 Austin, TX Emos
July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
*-w/Puscifer - no VOWWS