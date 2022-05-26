Billy Howerdel Releases New Single 'Selfish Hearts'

Billy Howerdel, fulfilling his promise to release a new song per week in the lead-up to the arrival of his solo album, What Normal Was (June 10, Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG), has debuted the song "Selfish Hearts."

"No matter how many different track listings I tried, 'Selfish Hearts' always felt like the right song to welcome listeners to What Normal Was," said Howerdel of the track. "Sometimes a chord change can give me chills. 'Selfish Hearts' does that for me."

The latest song arrives as the L.A. experimental duo VOWWS have been announced as the support act for Howerdel's upcoming tour, which begins June 11 in Ventura, Calif. (dates below). The five-week trek finds Howerdel joining his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan's Puscifer for two shows: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich). Tickets, and VIP packages, for all headlining dates are on-sale now, visit here for additional info.

The A Perfect Circle co-founder and guitar player has shared four songs from the eagerly-awaited album, with the three previously released singles being "Beautiful Mistake," "Poison Flowers"and "Free and Weightless."

What Normal Was is one of 2022's most highly-anticipated rock records. Guitar World described the music as "treading a line between Pink Floyd and Nine Inch Nails," Loudwire said Howerdel "paints a haunting visual with a dark palette," and Consequence said "trip hop and electronic influences peer through... beneath ethereal guitar passages."

What Normal Was album pre-orders and pre-saves, which include an array of limited-edition vinyl variants, and other physical formats, are available now.

Watch the official visualizer here:

Tour Dates

June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *

June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos

June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club

July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus

July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Inside Downstairs

July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 17 Austin, TX Emos

July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

*-w/Puscifer - no VOWWS