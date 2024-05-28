Billie Eilish Thanks Listeners, Celebrates Biggest Album Debut Of Her Career

Hit Me Hard and Soft is currently the #1 album on Apple Music.
Billie Eilish has officially surpassed her previous record in album sales with first-week Billboard numbers revealed. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT has sold 339k units (191k album sales, 146.4k SEA, 1.2k TEA) and 90k in vinyl, making this her biggest debut week ever, outselling her multiple GRAMMY® award-winning, history-making 2019 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.
“Thank you, guys, so much for all of your support on this album. This week has been so surreal and insane, and we truly could not be more overwhelmed with joy. Love you all until we die. Thank you for everything. Forever,” Billie Eilish & Finneas said.
Her critically acclaimed third studio album has already amassed over 500 MILLION global streams, is the #1 album on Apple Music, and has reached #1 in 14 countries and counting. It is the first album by a female solo artist to have 3 songs, “LUNCH,” “CHIHIRO,” and “BIRDS OF A FEATURE” gaining over 8 million streams daily in the Top 10 Spotify Global Chart in its first week.
In its first week of release, “LUNCH” was the #1 most added song in the U.S with over 250 radio stations and over 20 million in audience reach across multiple formats and remains the #1 most streamed song globally on Spotify Global Chart. The official music video for “LUNCH” –directed by Billie Eilish– was the biggest debut for a solo song this year on YouTube. Billie Eilish’s social media following has grown by an impressive 23 million and counting since the announcement of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT last month.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released on May 17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records.
Since her “Ocean Eyes” breakout in 2015, 9-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards in 2020, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die,” which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2022. In 2023, Eilish also wrote and released the critically acclaimed song “What Was I Made For?” for the Greta Gerwig-directed motion picture Barbie, which has since won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, two GRAMMY® Awards for Song of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media, and has solidified Billie Eilish yet again in the history books as the youngest person ever to win two Academy Awards.
This fall, Billie Eilish will embark on the North American leg of her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, with dates across Europe and Australia in 2025.
SKINNY
LUNCH
CHIHIRO
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
WILDFLOWER
THE GREATEST
L’AMOUR DE MA VIE
THE DINER
BITTERSUITE
BLUE
Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2
Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
