Billie Eilish Thanks Listeners, Celebrates Biggest Album Debut Of Her Career

Billie Eilish has officially surpassed her previous record in album sales with first-week Billboard numbers revealed. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT has sold 339k units (191k album sales, 146.4k SEA, 1.2k TEA) and 90k in vinyl, making this her biggest debut week ever, outselling her multiple GRAMMY® award-winning, history-making 2019 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.

“Thank you, guys, so much for all of your support on this album. This week has been so surreal and insane, and we truly could not be more overwhelmed with joy. Love you all until we die. Thank you for everything. Forever,” Billie Eilish & Finneas said.

Her critically acclaimed third studio album has already amassed over 500 MILLION global streams, is the #1 album on Apple Music, and has reached #1 in 14 countries and counting. It is the first album by a female solo artist to have 3 songs, “LUNCH,” “CHIHIRO,” and “BIRDS OF A FEATURE” gaining over 8 million streams daily in the Top 10 Spotify Global Chart in its first week.

In its first week of release, “LUNCH” was the #1 most added song in the U.S with over 250 radio stations and over 20 million in audience reach across multiple formats and remains the #1 most streamed song globally on Spotify Global Chart. The official music video for “LUNCH” –directed by Billie Eilish– was the biggest debut for a solo song this year on YouTube. Billie Eilish’s social media following has grown by an impressive 23 million and counting since the announcement of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT last month.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released on May 17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

Since her “Ocean Eyes” breakout in 2015, 9-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards in 2020, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die,” which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2022. In 2023, Eilish also wrote and released the critically acclaimed song “What Was I Made For?” for the Greta Gerwig-directed motion picture Barbie, which has since won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, two GRAMMY® Awards for Song of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media, and has solidified Billie Eilish yet again in the history books as the youngest person ever to win two Academy Awards.

This fall, Billie Eilish will embark on the North American leg of her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, with dates across Europe and Australia in 2025.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT [ALBUM]

SKINNY

LUNCH

CHIHIRO

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

WILDFLOWER

THE GREATEST

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE

THE DINER

BITTERSUITE

BLUE

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA*

Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sun Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR - AUSTRALIA

Tue Feb 18, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Wed Feb 19, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Feb 21, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Feb 24, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Thu Feb 27, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Fri Feb 28, 2025 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 4, 2025 –Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Mar 7, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – EUROPE/U.K./IRELAND

Wed Apr 23, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Thu Apr 24, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sat Apr 26, 2025 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Mon Apr 28, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue Apr 29, 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri May 2, 2025 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Sun May 4, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon May 5, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed May 7, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri May 9, 2025 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Thu May 29, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri May 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sun June 1, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue June 3, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Wed June 4, 2025 – Kraków, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri June 6, 2025 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun June 8, 2025 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue June 10, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed June 11, 2025 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat June 14, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun June 15, 2025 –Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Jul 7, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Jul 8, 2025 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Jul 10, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Fri Jul 11, 2025 –London, UK – The O2

Sun Jul 13, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Mon Jul 14, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Jul 16, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jul 17, 2025 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jul 19, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Jul 20, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue Jul 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Wed Jul 23, 2025 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Jul 26, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sun Jul 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

