Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X Among Nominees for the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS - See Full List!

iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced today the nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 29 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live / PT tape-delayed) on FOX. The event also will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on demand and live-streaming radio service.

Now in its seventh year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is a star-studded music event celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2019, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2020. The show will feature live performances from the biggest artists in music, as well as surprise duets and collaborations, and award presentations in multiple categories. Since the Awards' inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by superstar artists, such as Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Garth Brooks, Rihanna, Halsey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Martin, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Sam Smith, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull and many others.

"The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a true celebration of the music and artists that millions of fans listen to every day on their favorite radio stations across the country," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "FOX's young and engaged audience has proven to be the perfect home for our iHeart listeners."

Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker and Taylor Swift. All nominees are listed below. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

"It's always exciting to see who gets nominated for our iHeartRadio Music Awards," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "This year's nominees represent the music heard all year on our stations and the iHeartRadio app. We can't wait to bring them together for one incredible night of celebration and see who takes home the award in all thirty-plus categories."

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year's Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and the first-ever Favorite Music Video Choreography Award.

Social voting begins today, January 8, and will close on Monday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for all categories except for Best Fan Army, which will continue through Friday, March 27 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

This year, iHeartRadio and Taco Bell's Feed The Beat program are teaming up to reinforce a shared commitment to new artists. Leading up to and throughout the night of the Awards, iHeartRadio and Taco Bell will showcase new artists across iHeartRadio platforms so fans can see who's next in music, alongside the biggest artists on the planet.

Among the many winners of the 2019 Awards were Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey for Song of the Year, Ariana Grande for Artist of the Year and 5 Seconds Of Summer for Best Duo/Group of the Year. The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards also honored Taylor Swift with the Tour of the Year Award for her Reputation Stadium Tour. In addition, Alicia Keys received the most prestigious award of the evening - the 2019 iHeartRadio Innovator Award - for her unparalleled contributions to pop culture and social causes as an artist, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and activist. And Garth Brooks received the first-ever Artist of the Decade Award for his impact on the music industry as one of the world's most successful and beloved artists.

This year's awards will feature a broad array of categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music's biggest genres including Pop, Country, Alternative Rock, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin Pop/Urban and Regional Mexican formats. Category finalists (by alphabetical order) are:

Song of the Year:

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X

"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

"Truth Hurts" - Lizzo

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Best Collaboration:

"Dancing With A Stranger" - Sam Smith & Normani

"Eastside" - benny blanco, Halsey & Khalid

"I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Sunflower" - Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Pop Artist:

Ava Max

FLETCHER

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

"Doin' Time" - Lana Del Rey

"Ready To Let Go" - Cage The Elephant

"The Hype" - twenty one pilots

"Trampoline" - SHAED

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Billie Eilish

Cage The Elephant

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Dirty Honey

Dominic Fike

Matt Maeson

SHAED

The Glorious Sons

Rock Song of the Year:

"Blue On Black" - Five Finger Death Punch

"Ghost" - Badflower

"Lo/Hi" - The Black Keys

"Monsters" - Shinedown

"S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)" - The Glorious Sons

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Country Song of the Year:

"Beautiful Crazy" - Luke Combs

"GIRL" - Maren Morris

"God's Country" - Blake Shelton

"The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" - Justin Moore

"Whiskey Glasses" - Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist:

Jimmie Allen

Matt Stell

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Runaway June

Dance Song of the Year:

"Body" - Loud Luxury featuring brando

"Close To Me" - Ellie Goulding, Diplo featuring Swae Lee

"Here With Me" - Marshmello featuring Chvrches

"Higher Love" - Kygo & Whitney Houston

"So Close" - NOTD, Felix Jaehn & Captain Cutsv featuring Georgia Ku

Dance Artist of the Year:

Diplo

Kygo

Loud Luxury

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

"Going Bad" - Meek Mill featuring Drake

"Money In The Grave" - Drake featuring Rick Ross

"Money" - Cardi B

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X

"Suge" - DaBaby

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Meek Mill

Travis Scott

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

City Girls

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

R&B Song of the Year:

"Before I Let Go (Homecoming Live Album)" - Beyoncé

"Girls Need Love (Remix)" - Summer Walker & Drake

"No Guidance" - Chris Brown featuring Drake

"Shot Clock" - Ella Mai

"Talk" - Khalid

R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

Best New R&B Artist:

Ari Lennox

LightSkinKeisha

Nicole Bus

Summer Walker

The Bonfyre

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year:

"Calma" - Pedro Capó & Alicia Keys featuring Farruko

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry featuring Snow

"MIA" - Bad Bunny featuring Drake

"QUE PRETENDES" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

"Taki Taki" - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best New Latin Pop/Urban Artist:

Camilo

Guaynaa

Lunay

Rosalía

Sech

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

"¿Por Qué Cambiaste De Opinión" - Calibre 50

"A Través Del Vaso" - Banda Los Sebastianes

"Con Todo Incluido" - La Adictiva Banda San José De Mesillas

"Encantadora" - El Fantasma

"Nada Nuevo" - Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón

Best New Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

El Fantasma

Fuerza Regida

Kanales

Lenin Ramírez

Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Benny Blanco

Finneas

Louis Bell

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Finneas

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Savan Kotecha

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

"10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

"7 rings" - Ariana Grande

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

"Beautiful People" - Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

"Hot Girl Summer" - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

"Juice" - Lizzo

"Lose You To Love Me" - Selena Gomez

"Nightmare" - Halsey

"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Someone You Loved" - Lewis Capaldi

"The Bones" - Maren Morris

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

Led Zeppelin - "Black Dog" - Miley Cyrus cover

Ariana Grande - "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" - Lana Del Rey cover

Phil Collins - "Can't Stop Loving You" - Taylor Swift cover

Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger" - 5SOS cover

Elvin Bishop - "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack cover

The Rembrandts - "I'll Be There For You" - Meghan Trainor cover

Taylor Swift - "Lover" - Keith Urban cover

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved" - Camila Cabello cover

Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" - Halsey cover

Post Malone - "Sunflower" - Vampire Weekend cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

Agnation - Agnez Mo

Arianators - Ariana Grande

Beliebers - Justin Bieber

BTSArmy - BTS

Camilizers - Camila Cabello

Harries - Harry Styles

Limelights - Why Don't We

Louies - Louis Tomlinson

MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

Niallers - Niall Horan

Selenators - Selena Gomez

Swifties - Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

"7 rings" - Ariana Grande

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

"Boy With Luv" - BTS featuring Halsey

"Con Altura" - Rosalía, J Balvin featuring El Guincho

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee & Snow

"Dancing With A Stranger" - Sam Smith & Normani

"I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

"Kill This Love" - BLACKPINK

"ME!" - Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Asher Angel

Cody Orlove

Danielle Cohn

DeStorm Power

King Bach

Montana Tucker

Niki and Gabi

Piper Rockelle

Scotty Sire

Stephanie Poetri

The Moy Boys

Zoe Laverne

Best Remix: *Socially Voted Category

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish (with Justin Bieber)

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry featuring Snow

"Good As Hell" - Lizzo featuring Ariana Grande

"Higher Love" - Kygo & Whitney Houston

"Lover" - Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"The Bones" - Maren Morris featuring Hozier

"Thotiana" - Blueface featuring Cardi B and YG

"Trampoline" - SHAED featuring Zayn

"Without Me" - Halsey featuring Juice WRLD

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Adam Degross (Post Malone)

Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande)

Andy DeLuca (5SOS)

Blair Caldwell (Normani)

Daniel Prakopcyk (John Mayer)

Jake Chamseddine (Panic! At The Disco)

Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)

Matty Vogel (Billie Eilish)

Rays Corrupted Mind (Travis Scott)

Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)

Zakary Walters (Ed Sheeran)

Favorite Music Video Choreography: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

"7 rings" (Ariana Grande) - Scott and Brian Nicholson

"How Do You Sleep?" (Sam Smith) - Parris Goebel

"Kill This Love" (BLACKPINK) - Kyle Hanagami & Kiel Tutin

"ME!" (Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie) - Tyce Diorio

"Motivation" (Normani) - Sean Bankhead

"Señorita" (Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello) - Calvit Hodge & Sara Bivens

Additional categories include Label of the Year, Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year and Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year. For a full list of categories visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 8 at 10:00 AM PT at AXS.com.

Proud partners of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards include Taco Bell with more to be announced.

Executive Producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet and John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia.

For breaking news and exclusive iHeartRadio Music Awards content visit iHeartRadio.com/awards or follow the social buzz on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Google+.





