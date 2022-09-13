Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bikini Kill Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2023

Bikini Kill Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2023

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16 at 12pm ET.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Throughout 2022, Legendary feminist punk band Bikini Kill embarked on an expansive international tour after a thrilling reunion in 2019, which marked their first full shows since 1997.

Today, the band has announced a slew of rescheduled dates for 2023, including an additional show in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 16 at 12pm ET. Fans can purchase tickets here. Previous ticket holders can contact their local venues for policies regarding refunds.

These shows see the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass -- along with guitarist Sara Landeau. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band's legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

Bikini Kill 2023 North American Tour Dates

3/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
4/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
4/3: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
4/4: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
4/6: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
4/7: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
4/9: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
4/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
4/12: Montreal, QB @ M Telus
4/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
4/14: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
4/16: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
4/17: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
4/19: Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
4/20: St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
4/23: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Active from 1990 to 1998, Bikini Kill is a feminist punk band that started in Olympia, WA, and later moved to Washington, DC. Billy Karren joined Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox and Tobi Vail on guitar after the band had played several shows as a three-piece.

Credited with instigating the Riot Grrrl movement in the early '90s via their political lyrics, zines and confrontational live shows, Bikini Kill encouraged women and girls to start bands as a means of cultural resistance. They used touring as a way to create an underground network between girls who played music, put on shows and made fanzines. This informal network created a forum for multiple female voices to be heard.

Bikini Kill started touring in June 1991, serving up their radical feminist punk rage to crowds across the US several times, as well as making their way through Europe, Australia and Japan. The band recorded and released a demo tape, two EPs, two LPs and three singles which are available via their independent label Bikini Kill Records. The band has just re-issued Pussy Whipped and Reject All American, available now on vinyl & CD for the first time since they went out of print 7 years ago.

They also uploaded their entire catalog on streaming services last Fall. Now available for streaming on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes landmark releases from 1991's Revolution Girl Style Now to 1998's The Singles, which features production, guitar and vocals from Joan Jett.

Photo Credit: Debi Del Grande

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Jessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This FridayJessica Willis Fisher Will Make Her AMERICANAFEST Debut This Friday
September 13, 2022

After her abrupt departure from the spotlight 5 years ago, Jessica has spent the past year reclaiming her voice musically, with the release of Brand New Day, and soon with her brave & personal memoir, Unspeakable: Surviving My Childhood and Finding My Voice  which will release on November 1st through W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.
Seattle Duo sunking Share Two Song Single 'My Mind Is An Oven'Seattle Duo sunking Share Two Song Single 'My Mind Is An Oven'
September 13, 2022

sunking have shared two new tracks, “My Mind Is An Oven” and “Uncle Kane.” ” ”My Mind Is An Oven' is an attempt to simulate the emotional experience of being bursting at the seams with inspiration, but not knowing how to articulate it or capture it,” Granfelt said of the song, while ”Uncle Kane” is the more frenetic track.
A.O. Gerber Shares New Single 'Only Mystery'A.O. Gerber Shares New Single 'Only Mystery'
September 13, 2022

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, that was co-produced by Madeline Kenney, Los Angeles based musician A.O. Gerber has shared the stunning closer of the album, “Only Mystery”, and its accompanying video. This follows the sharing of tracks “Hunger”, “Looking For The Right Things,” and “For.”
Australia's Ocean Alley Announces New Album 'Low Altitude Living'Australia's Ocean Alley Announces New Album 'Low Altitude Living'
September 13, 2022

The band is also about to embark on their West Coast U.S. tour — earlier this year, Ocean Alley sold out nearly every venue along their eight-show tour of the Midwest and East Coast, including Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, Terminal West in Atlanta, and The Sinclair in Boston.
John Mellencamp to Reissue 'Scarecrow Deluxe'John Mellencamp to Reissue 'Scarecrow Deluxe'
September 13, 2022

The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue is set for release November 4 as a box set including 2 CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.