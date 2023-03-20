Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Big Joanie Kicks Off First Ever North American Tour

The group has also unveiled the “Your Words” (Live In London) performance video.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie kicked off their FIRST EVER North American tour last night in Denver.

Thrilled to perform their new album Back Home, out now on Kill Rock Stars (US), they'll make stops in NYC, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Nashville, Los Angeles and more. Today, they have unleashed the "Your Words" (Live In London) video filmed during their 2023 UK tour, offering fans a glimpse of their powerful and dynamic live show.

Big Joanie's new album Back Home earned widespread acclaim spanning NPR Weekend Edition, FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Afropunk, Stereogum, Consequence, Alternative Press, KEXP, WNYC, The Talkhouse and Under The Radar.

It was dubbed "Best Album of 2022" by Rolling Stone, Bandcamp and The Quietus and album track "Sainted" was also highlighted on Andy Bell of Ride's Top 20 Songs of 2022 list for BrooklynVegan. With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.

Outside of Big Joanie, all three band members manage a formidable array of solo projects. Stephanie is a freelance music writer and became a published author last year with Why Solange Matters. Estella works with Good Night Out campaign, the music program Girls Rock London and is part of the collective behind Decolonise Fest with Stephanie.

Chardine is an award winning Black feminist activist, scholar and cultural producer. "Fall Asleep" off the band's debut Sistahs is also featured in the new animated Netflix film, Wendell & Wild featuring Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Angela Bassett & Lyric Ross.

Watch the new performance video here:

North American Tour Dates

3/20: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

3/22: Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/25: Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

3/26: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/28: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

3/31: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/19: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

5/20: Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

5/22: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

5/23: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

5/25: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool - SOLD OUT

5/26: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

5/29: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

5/30: Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

6/1: Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview

6/2: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle




