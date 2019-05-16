Biffy Clyro Share Brand New Track & Video BALANCE, NOT SYMMETRY Today

Today, Biffy Clyro share a brand-new track and video in the shape of "Balance, Not Symmetry," the title track from the film of the same name, which Biffy frontman Simon Neil collaborated. The bands vocalist, guitarist and chief songwriter has co-written the film with director Jamie Adams. To accompany the film, Biffy Clyro wrote a full album of original material which will be released tomorrow, May 17.

Regarding the collaboration, Simon Neil explains "On meeting Jamie, we realized early on that we'd both had to deal with grief at a relatively young age and so it was interesting to talk about how we'd both dealt with it and the effect it had on us - and this is the main crux of the film, delving into the lonely world of grief and loss and coming out the other side."

Watch the video here:

The 17-song Balance, Not Symmetry explodes into life with the title track, which tightly packages Biffy's angular rhythms with the kind of sky-bound hook that they've established as a hallmark of their sound. The track is accompanied by an official video. Also directed by Adams, it intercuts the band's visceral live performance with footage from the film. Click here to view and share "Balance, Not Symmetry."

While the collection often explores Biffy's gift for arena-filling anthems on the likes of "All Singing and All Dancing," "Tunnel and Trees" and "Touch," the album as a whole lean towards introspection and experimentation. The foreboding yet elegiac "Gates Of Heaven" is quite unlike anything that the band have recorded before, "Colour Wheel" switches to a more ethereal ambience and "Touch" echoes the emotional power of previous Biffy classics such as "Many Of Horror" (from 2010's Only Revolutions) and "Re-arrange" (from 2016's Ellipsis).

The album also includes three mood-setting instrumentals ("Pink," "Navy Blue" and "Yellow") plus a studio recording of "Different Kind of Love," which originally featured on last year's MTV Unpluggedalbum. It was co-produced by Adam Noble and Biffy Clyro, and recorded at AIR Studios, Monnow Valley Studio and ICP Studios.

Balance, Not Symmetry will be available to download and stream tomorrow, with the vinyl following July 26.

Filmed in Scotland during Autumn, the Balance, Not Symmetry film follows American student Caitlin (Laura Harrier) after her father's funeral, leaving her grieving mother (Kate Dickie) behind to return to her third-year studies at the Glasgow School of Art. There she juggles her grief and end-of-year presentation with meeting a new guy, Rory (Scott Miller), and a rupture in her relationship with her housemate and BFF Hannah (Bria Vinaite). Can she again find balance in her turbulent life?

The film will be released in the U.K. on July 26 and stars Laura Harrier (BlackKkKsman), Bria Vinaite (The Florida project), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion), Freya Mavor (The Sense Of An Ending), Tasmin Egerton (The Brothers Grimsby), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), Shauna Macdonald (The Descent) and newcomer Scott Miller.

Balance, Not Symmetry soundtrack track listing:

1. Balance, Not Symmetry

2. All Singing and All Dancing

3. Different Kind of Love

4. Sunrise

5. Pink

6. Colour Wheel

7. Gates of Heaven

8. Fever Dream

9. Navy Blue

10. Tunnels and Trees

11. Plead

12. The Naturals

13. Yellow

14. Touch

15. Jasabiab

16. Following Master

17. Adored





