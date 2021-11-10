Beverly Glenn-Copeland Releases 'Let Us Dance (Arca Remix)'

Today, Beverly Glenn-Copeland premieres "Let Us Dance (Arca Remix)." The Venezuelan producer/composer turned the original work into a meditative chant, manipulating Glenn-Copeland's vocals and piano into a trance-inducing adaptation.

Earlier this year, Transgressive reissued American-Canadian composer and activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland's 1986 masterpiece, Keyboard Fantasies, marking the 35th anniversary of its original release. On December 17th, he will release Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined - a collection of songs from the now legendary album, re-worked and re-imagined by a collection of creative kindred spirits. The album features works by Bon Iver, Flock Of Dimes, Julia Holter, Arca, Kelsey Lu, Blood Orange, Joseph Shabason and Thom Gill, Jeremy Dutcher and Ana Roxanne.

Prior to today, Glenn-Copeland shared "Ever New (Kelsey Lu's Transportation)." Brooklyn Vegan described the track writing "Kelsey Lu's "transportation" of "Ever New" adds a gorgeous string arrangement and more." He also shared "Old (New) Melody" remixed by Ana Roxanne, "Ever New (Reworked by Bon Iver & Flock Of Dimes)" and "Ghost House," as performed by Polaris Prize winning, Toronto-based composer, musicologist and vocalist Jeremy Dutcher. "Sunset Village (Blood Orange Remix)" was released as well and last year, Dev Hynes ( Blood Orange) sat down with Beverly Glenn-Copeland to discuss identity and the creative process for the Talkhouse podcast. Listen to the interview between the two artists here.

"Beverly Glenn-Copeland's masterwork from 1986 is a hermetic and wondrous new age album that contains worlds beyond worlds," Pitchfork said. "I am profoundly grateful to all who have supported the music of Keyboard Fantasies during these last years, with special appreciation to my wife Elizabeth," says Glenn. "Though written over thirty years ago, I have listened to your recent musings about the hope the music inspires and the calm it brings, finally understanding that the transmissions sent through me from what I call the Universal Broadcasting System are helping to accomplish the UBS's purpose, namely that of bringing us together as a single human family at last. For this I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Blessings."

