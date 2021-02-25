Betta Lemme's 'Bambola' Returns To The Charts

Global electro-dance pop sensation Betta Lemme and her debut smash hit "Bambola" climb back onto the charts following an epic sync placement on Netflix's number one film 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' which premiered earlier this month. The official soundtrack was critically acclaimed by the likes of Buzzfeed, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper's BAZAAR, PopSugar, Refinery29, Seventeen, Teen Vogue, among others, and features incredible talent including Anna of The North, ASHE, BLACKPINK, Charli XCX, FLETCHER, Spice Girls, and more.

Speaking on the resurgence of "Bambola," Betta Lemme says, "The song that never quits... I'm honored that some people still choose to listen nearly 3 years later. 'Bambola' was written during a time when I had the freedom to be 100% unapologetically myself and I think when an artist has that privilege, it helps them be disruptive in what tends to be a sonically redundant world." On the massive spike in Shazams, she adds, "Shazam charts are always truly the most touching and, personally, the biggest compliment because it's a direct testament to the power of a track. In a world of fake clout, you just can't fake Shazams." Ironically, the track was written after one of the worst dates Betta Lemme has ever been on. She jokes, "...yet it became the soundtrack to one of the most iconic dates to hit Netflix screens in 2021. Go figure! One person's trash is another person's gold and I'm here for it."

For Betta Lemme, it all started with an organic collaboration with Grammy-nominated duo Sofi Tukker on "Awoo" which the Canadian artist co-wrote and lended vocals on in 2017. One year later, the rising star released her first single "Bambola" with 68 million streams to date and counting. The modern rendition of Patty Pravo's "La Bambola" instantly took the world by storm, landing at #1 in Israel, #4 in Italy, and #50 Worldwide on the radio charts in 2018, and transforming Betta Lemme into a true international phenomenon.

Betta Lemme's first ever live performance of "Bambola" was on one of Italy's largest national TV programs Che Tempo Che Fa with over 6 million viewers, followed shortly after by multiple major Italian festivals including Wind Summer Festival and Battiti Live. Both festivals were televised with over 3.5 million viewers. Her French TV debut was an acoustic piano performance of "Bambola" live on one of the most watched and influential TV shows in the country C à vous followed by a live performance on Touche pas à mon poste! where she surprised the audience by shredding her guitar.

While Betta Lemme's aim is to deliver certified-bops for you to dance and cry to, a purposeful equivocality is always present in her work. Last year, the hitmaker dropped "Mommy" co-produced with Danny L Harle (Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Clairo) to challenge the stigma and stereotypes womxn face around aging. Through its sarcastic demeanour and unpredictable guitar solo, "Mommy" inspires womxn to get what they want and to never feel ashamed for it.

When shelter-in-place orders hit in March of 2020, Betta Lemme put pen to paper and channeled her deep frustration around the ongoing pandemic. The result was "I'M BORED" co-produced with Jonas Jeberg (Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Hayley Kiyoko, Bebe Rexha, Panic At The Disco's "High Hopes"). Betta flipped her usual dance party script on the track and urged everyone to stay home to do their civic duty in their pajamas.

You'll also find dual intricacies in her 2019 club hit "Play" co-written with Jesse Saint John (Britney Spears, Charli XCX, Kim Petras) and Danny L Harle (Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Clairo). At face value, PAPER dubbed the track "the sexy, sinister lovechild of the Vengaboys, Britney Spears, and Benny Benassi." However in her interview with the magazine, Betta Lemme notes, "The world is in peril. People are forgetting how to genuinely connect with each other... Imagine if the world displayed more inclusive behavior - the happiness would be contagious."

No one hit wonder, Betta Lemme upholds an undeniable track record in addition to "Bambola," which includes "Give It," "Kick the Door," as well as "Vague d'amour" and "Sea of Silence" off her Bambola EP via Ultra Music. Her media coverage in the US ranges from Billboard, C-Heads, Earmilk, Flaunt, L'Officiel, Magnetic, NYLON, Ones To Watch, PAPER, Pride.com, among others..

Every Betta Lemme song is a movie, or at least part of a movie, a scene set for supreme drama and impetuous romance and sometimes a little lovely tragedy. With her opulent sense of melody, the singer-songwriter dreams up dance music that not only elicits beautiful movement, but builds entire worlds inside your mind. Each of her forthcoming songs are sprung from an elaborate dreamworld where her icons are her closest companions, all designated an essential role - Freddie Mercury is her father, Gaga's her older sister, Liberace's her decorator, etc. When sculpting a new song, she often chooses two disparate artists and envisions their unlikely offspring (e.g., the musical baby of Nine Inch Nails and Britney Spears).

Other times, Betta imagines songs as soundtracks to very specific movie moments, such as a dance-track-in-the-works she conceptualized as a Quentin Tarantino fight scene. A trilingual artist of Italian descent, Betta performs in Italian, French, and English, threading her vocals through a lavishly textured sound that echoes her eclectic obsessions: orchestral pop from the '60s, dance music from the '90s, David Bowie, Missy Elliott, and Burt Bacharach.

It's this unparalleled approach that marks Betta Lemme as one to watch and a force to be reckoned with.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Bekka Gunther