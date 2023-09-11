Berger, Jilliff and Spiegelman Set Release of 'Standards on Snare, Mandolin and Bass Clarinet'

Adhyâropa Records is proud to announce the October 6 release of Standards on Snare, Mandolin, and Bass Clarinet, an album of jazz standards by trio Jason Berger, Jacob Jolliff and Alec Spiegelman.

The trio plays a tight (in time) & loose (in arrangement) set of seven songs from that great musical tradition, now so long at the very roots of, and so continuously intertwined with all the other strains of American music. Pre-order the album at Bandcamp HERE.

Three Brooklynites, mandolin virtuoso Jacob Jolliff is the contest-winning, ever-thoughtful, absolute shredder that you may have heard with Bela Fleck and the Yonder Mountain String Band. The first-ever person to be given a Berklee School of Music scholarship on that instrument.

Alec Spiegelman plays bass clarinet and is the multi-instrumentalist and songwriter from Cuddle Magic, and a producer of albums by Ana Egge, and Taylor Ashton, among many others. In-demand, indie-everything drummer Jason Burger has played on many albums you love by Big Thief, Renata Zeiguer, and all the luckiest bands in Brooklyn any night of the week he’s not traipsing around America. He adds to the release with just brushes on a snare.

Jacob, Jason, and Alec recorded this album at the Webster, in Brooklyn, NY on a couple of days at the end of June 2022. It’s all played pretty quietly, with intense gentle focus, and it’s recorded with no isolation, the musicians close together and moving in the same air. It’s a bunch of seriously casual takes, without arrangements, of tunes the trio had come to know pretty well by practicing the same repertoire together, in that same room, every couple of weeks, for a few months prior.

Adhyâropa Records is an artist-run label out of NYC, putting out all sorts of creative music in the shifting boundaries between “art” and “pop”.

photo credit: Mikey Buishas

Listen to the first single here: