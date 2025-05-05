Benson Boone to Play Fall 2025 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone has announced his Fall 2025 American Heart arena tour. The run of North American dates will follow the release of his highly-anticipated upcoming album American Heart, arriving June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Pre-order/pre-save it HERE.

Kicking off on August 22 at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, the tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and many more before wrapping up at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on October 8.

American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ for shows in North America, available for purchase HERE starting Wednesday, May 7 at 10am local time before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.

A special fan presale goes live Thursday, May 8 at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Friday, May 9 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available HERE.

As part of the tour, Boone is partnering with Google Maps to exclusively share his favorite local spots for fans to check out before or after the show, and help concert-goers find the best way to get to the venues.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of Boone’s latest anthem, “Mystical Magical,” the second single from American Heart. He first debuted the track on stage at Coachella, where he also brought out surprise guest Brian May of Queen for a special performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In addition to garnering widespread critical acclaim, the performance immediately soared across social media, generating tens of millions of views overnight.

Boone first introduced American Heart with “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else,” his first release of the year. It followed his show-stopping performance of smash hit “Beautiful Things” at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in February, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. This weekend, he lit up the Saturday Night Live stage, where he made his debut as musical guest performing “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” and “Mystical Magical.”

“Beautiful Things” was the #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning Boone the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024. Certified 5x Platinum, the chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and nearly 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and multiple global accolades.

Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the Platinum certified hit “Slow It Down” and fan-favorites “Cry,” “What Do You Want,” and “Pretty Slowly.”

In June, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. He also embarked on his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

With the upcoming release of American Heart, performances at landmark festivals across the globe, and a highly-anticipated arena tour on the horizon, Boone is on track for another record year in 2025.

BENSON BOONE 2025 TOUR DATES:

May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Music Festival

Jun 5 — Canandaigua, NY — CMAC

Jun 6 — New York, NY — The Governors Ball Music Festival

Jul 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

Jul 5 — Québec City, Canada — FEQ Festival

Jul 10 — Algés, Portugal — Nos Alive Festival

Jul 11 — Madrid, Spain — Mad Cool Festival

Jul 13 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin

Jul 15 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival

Jul 16 — Monaco, France — Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

Jul 18 — Paris, France — Lollapalooza Paris

Aug 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Aug 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Aug 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Aug 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Aug 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sep 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sep 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Sep 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sep 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sep 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sep 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sep 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Sep 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sep 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sep 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Sep 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sep 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sep 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sep 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sep 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Oct 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Oct 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Oct 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Dec 4 — Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Photo Credit: David Roemer

Comments