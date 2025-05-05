Benson Boone to Play Fall 2025 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour

Kicking off on August 22 at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, the tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and more.
Grammy-nominated global pop sensation Benson Boone has announced his Fall 2025 American Heart arena tour. The run of North American dates will follow the release of his highly-anticipated upcoming album American Heart, arriving June 20 via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Pre-order/pre-save it HERE.
Kicking off on August 22 at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, the tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and many more before wrapping up at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on October 8.
American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ for shows in North America, available for purchase HERE starting Wednesday, May 7 at 10am local time before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.
A special fan presale goes live Thursday, May 8 at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Friday, May 9 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available HERE.
As part of the tour, Boone is partnering with Google Maps to exclusively share his favorite local spots for fans to check out before or after the show, and help concert-goers find the best way to get to the venues.
The tour announcement arrives on the heels of Boone’s latest anthem, “Mystical Magical,” the second single from American Heart. He first debuted the track on stage at Coachella, where he also brought out surprise guest Brian May of Queen for a special performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In addition to garnering widespread critical acclaim, the performance immediately soared across social media, generating tens of millions of views overnight.
Boone first introduced American Heart with “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else,” his first release of the year. It followed his show-stopping performance of smash hit “Beautiful Things” at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in February, where he was nominated for Best New Artist. This weekend, he lit up the Saturday Night Live stage, where he made his debut as musical guest performing “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” and “Mystical Magical.”
“Beautiful Things” was the #1 most streamed song in the world last year, earning Boone the IFPI Global Single Award for 2024. Certified 5x Platinum, the chart-conquering track has now surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify and nearly 4 billion total streams since its release last year. Featured on his acclaimed, Platinum certified debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades, the viral smash logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40, Hot AC, and AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned Boone two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and multiple global accolades.
Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the Platinum certified hit “Slow It Down” and fan-favorites “Cry,” “What Do You Want,” and “Pretty Slowly.”
In June, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. He also embarked on his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.
With the upcoming release of American Heart, performances at landmark festivals across the globe, and a highly-anticipated arena tour on the horizon, Boone is on track for another record year in 2025.
May 24 — Napa, CA — BottleRock Music Festival
Jun 5 — Canandaigua, NY — CMAC
Jun 6 — New York, NY — The Governors Ball Music Festival
Jul 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest
Jul 5 — Québec City, Canada — FEQ Festival
Jul 10 — Algés, Portugal — Nos Alive Festival
Jul 11 — Madrid, Spain — Mad Cool Festival
Jul 13 — Berlin, Germany — Lollapalooza Berlin
Jul 15 — Montreux, Switzerland — Montreux Jazz Festival
Jul 16 — Monaco, France — Monte-Carlo Summer Festival
Jul 18 — Paris, France — Lollapalooza Paris
Aug 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
Aug 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Aug 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
Aug 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Aug 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Aug 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sep 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sep 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Sep 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Sep 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sep 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Sep 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Sep 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Sep 11 — Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Sep 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Sep 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Sep 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sep 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Sep 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
Sep 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sep 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sep 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Sep 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sep 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Oct 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Oct 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Oct 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Oct 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Dec 4 — Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
