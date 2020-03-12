Benjamin Gordon Shares Video for New Single 'Take Me Home'

Multi-talented Brighton based music producer and photographer Benjamin Gordon has revealed a brand new video for his recent single 'Take Me Home'. The track is taken from his upcoming debut album Where Did We Get Lost, set for release on April 3rd via Blurred Recordings.

Watch below!



Blending luscious soul and sleek gospel tones together within a tranquil atmospheric haven, 'Take Me Home' sees Gordon captain a soothing journey through stunning surroundings entwined with tales of heartache and loneliness, flexing his ability to effortlessly paint evocative pictures.



In this instance that picture would end up looking almost identical to the setting that the video was shot in - an elegantly lit Gospel Church in Brighton, complete with a 30-piece Gospel Choir that surrounds Gordon as he performs. Both the video and track feature stunning guest vocals from Ade Omotayo, who has previously worked alongside Gorillaz and the late Amy Winehouse.



'Take Me Home' is the third single taken from Where Did We Get Lost joining previous singles 'Walls Fall Down' and the expansive 'Back To You', the latter of which was featured in the fifth season of Black Mirror in the Striking Vipers episode. The record also includes a notable array of vocal talent from the likes of the aforementioned Ade, Bernard Fowler (The Rolling Stones) and many more.



In previous history, Benjamin produced and performed under the alias of Benji Boko. He quickly garnered an impressive reputation for his unique live remixes and highly energetic performances, receiving numerous acclaimed supporters including Zane Lowe, Rob da Bank and DJ Yoda, as well as collaborating with legends such as Maxi Jazz (Faithless) and Ricky Rankin (Roots Manuva). He then went on to support Calvin Harris & Justice for the midnight slot over NYE 2011 before playing at Glastonbury, Bestival, Reading and Leeds, V Fest and touring Europe for five years.



As well as perfecting his musical craft, Benjamin has been expanding his photography portfolio and was chosen by the British Journal of Photography for a nationwide Portrait Of Britain exhibition. A selection of some of his finest works can be found here. Due to his versatile creativity, he has built himself a loyal following spanning across numerous platforms, all of whom eagerly await the release under his new alias.





