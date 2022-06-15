Ben Harper Releases 'We Need To Talk About It'

3x GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning singer-songwriter/musician/producer Ben Harper has shared "We Need To Talk About It," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Produced by Harper and GRAMMYÂ® Award-winner Sheldon Gomberg, "We Need To Talk About It" marks the first single from Harper's eagerly anticipated fiercely personal soulful album, BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE, due via his new deal with Chrysalis Records on Friday, July 22. Pre-orders are available now HERE.

Propelled by Harper's blisteringly funky guitar, "We Need To Talk About It" defiantly addresses the wounds of slavery through a sharp-edged call-and-response with gospel-fueled backing vocals and pounding rhythms augmented by the distinctive sound of the African talking drum.

Harper - joined by his longtime band, The Innocent Criminals - will herald BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE with an epic world tour highlighted by North American and European headline dates, festival performances, US shows alongside Jack Johnson, and a 15-night run supporting his recent collaborator Harry Styles at Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum. More headlining dates will be announced. For updates and ticket information, please visit here.

BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS WORLD TOUR DATES 2022

JULY

3 - Casablanca, Morocco - Jazzablanca

7 - Cognac, France - Cognac Blues Passions

9 - Bruges, Belgium - Cactus Festival

10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

11 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Abbaye de NeumÃ¼nster

13 - Marostica, Italy - Marostica Summer Festival

15 - NÃ®mes, France - Festival de NÃ®mes

16 - Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France - Guitare en ScÃ¨ne

17 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival

19 - Nichelino, Italy - Stupinigi Sonic Park

20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Summer Nights Open Air

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Festival Jardins Pedralbes

23 - Girona, Spain - Sons del MÃ³n

25 - Madrid, Spain - Noches del BotÃ¡nico

28 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne

29 - Gignac, France - Le Festival Ecaussysteme Ã Gignac

31 - Colmar, France - Foire aux Vins d'Alsace

AUGUST

2 - Palmanova, Italy - Piazza Grande

3 - San Mauro Pascoli, Italy - Acieloaperto Festival

4 - Rome, Italy - Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica

6 - Taormina, Italy - Teatro Antico di Taormina

9 - Riola Sardo, Italy - Parco dei Suoni

11 - Brescia, Italy - Festa di Radio Onda d'Urto

SEPTEMBER

15-18 - Victoria, BC - Rifflandia Festival *

18 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

20 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

21 - Bend, OR - Clear Summer Nights

22 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

24 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre ^

OCTOBER

7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

23 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

24 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

26 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

29 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

31 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

NOVEMBER

2 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

4 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

5 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

7 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

9 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

11 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

14 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum â€

* Festival Performance

^ w/Jack Johnson

â€ w/Harry Styles