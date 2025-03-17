Belouis Some Sets U.S. Tour with Gene Loves Jezebel and Slim Jim Phantom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belouis Some (real name: Neville Keighley), will embark on a U.S. tour that kicks off on April 8th in Philadelphia’s City Winery and hugs the East Coast with dates in NYC, Cincinnati, and Boston. Coupled with Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel and Slim Jim Phantom (of Stray Cats), it will be his first dates in North America since his tour with Frankie Goes to Hollywood in 1985.

TOUR DATES:

with Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel and Slim Jim Phantom

April 8 Philadelphia, PA City Winery April 9 New York, NY Sony Hall April 10 Pittsburgh, PA Jergels April 12 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage April 13 Detroit, MI Magic Bag April 16 Pawling, NY Daryl's House April 17 Roslyn, NY My Father's Place April 20 Boston, MA City Winery

"I’m so excited to be back performing live in the USA,” says Neville excitedly. “I made two albums in New York and it feels like I’m coming home!” These dates will serve as a taster for his return to North America for the more extensive Summer routing of the Lost ‘80s Live tour with A Flock of Seagulls, The Vapors, Josie Cotton and Big Country.

A fixture in the ‘80s, Belouis Some created the classic international hit singles “Imagination” and “Some People” in 1985. Flanked by his musician pals that included Roland Orzabal, Curt Smith and Manny Elias of Tears for Fears (who played on early recordings with him), Bowie acolytes Carmine Rojas, Robin Clark and Carlos Alomar, Earl Slick, Chic’s Tony Thompson and Bernard Edwards, among many others, he was destined for superstardom. The inclusion of his hit single “Round, Round” on the classic John Hughes’ era defining film soundtrack Pretty In Pink (which was listed in Rolling Stone’s list of "The 25 Greatest Soundtracks of All Time”) and supporting slots on Queen’s famous Knebworth concert (one of the largest concerts ever held in the U.K.) and a massive Swatch advert using “Some People” as a musical bed pretty much cemented his trajectory.

Now, Belouis Some is having his second wind. Last November, he performed his first show in 30 years. Headlining at 02 Academy Islington London and with a second sold out gig at The Troubadour London earlier this year, Belouis Some is back and better than ever.

“It’s going to be great being on the same bill as Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel and Slim Jim Phantom,” Neville says of the upcoming tour. “They’re both amazing live…so get ready for a fantastic show!”

Photo credit: Kate Martin

