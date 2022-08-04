Bella White Releases New Single 'The Way I Oughta Go'

Ahead of a string of August and September tour dates, singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bella White has released her new single "The Way I Oughta Go." Produced by Jonathan Wilson and featuring Buck Meek on guitar, the song exemplifies her ability to put her own stamp on traditional country and bluegrass tones, all the while showcasing her captivating and stunning voice.

On Saturday, August 6, Bella will kick off a short U.S. tour with a slot at this year's Pickathon Festival in Happy Valley, OR. She plays there again the following day and then heads to the East Coast for a run of dates that commence August 18 in Washington, DC and include a stop at this year's Americana Festival in Nashville, TN on September 16. All shows are listed below with more to be confirmed.

Calgary-born singer/songwriter Bella White made her mark on the scene with the release of her debut album Just Like Leaving. The LP caught the attention of Rounder Records which signed her last year. While traditional bluegrass originated in Appalachia, the genre has surely found a safe and loving Canadian home via her songwriting. The twenty two year-old singer/songwriter and instrumentalist shys away from modern and fussy arrangements, and instead brings a traditional style of music into the contemporary moment by personalizing it to her own experiences. White has shown herself to be a star student of the bluegrass genre, with something new to bring to the table. Her ability to translate modern experience to an old sound is seamless and compelling, and permeates the boundaries of a regional genre with authentic singing and songwriting.

White shares, "'The Way I Oughta Go' is a song about not being sure where you should land, when you should take off, or even knowing how. Writing while staring at the ceiling of my Nashville bedroom amidst the late summer heat, I felt stifled. I wrote a song about love and the lack thereof that I was experiencing -- where to find it, or if I even believed that it was out there after one profound disappointment on top of another. It's a song about self, and moving around until you find your place in the world."

Watch the new music video here:

Bella White tour dates

Aug 6 - Pickathon Music Festival - Happy Valley, OR

Aug 7 - Pickathon Music Festival - Happy Valley, OR

Aug 18 - Hill Country BBQ - Washington, DC

Aug 19 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

Aug 20 - The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

Aug 21 - Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots - Manchester, VT

Sept 1 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

Sept 2 - Music Farm, Charleston, SC

Sept 3 - Earl Scruggs Music Festival - Mill Spring, NC

Sept 4 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Sept 16 - Americana Festival / Station Inn - Nashville, TN