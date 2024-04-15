Belgian Alt-rock Duo Lovelorn Dolls Drops Singles Ahead of 'Deadtime Stories' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alternative rock duo Lovelorn Dolls will release their fourth album 'Deadtime Stories' on May 24.

Ahead of that, the female-fronted synth-metal duo previewed the singles 'A Heart Cries', 'Dream World' and 'Beautiful Chaos' and just released the 'Deadtime Stories: the Book', showcasing the album's lyrics, along with accompanying illustrations and photos by Kristell In Wonderland.

Hailing from Brussels, Belgium, Lovelorn Dolls is made up of Kristell Lowagie (lyrics, vocals, arrangements) and Bernard Daubresse (music, programming, guitars, production). With an underbelly of gothic rock, their sound resembles a mix of Theatre of Tragedy, Lacuna Coil and The Birthday Massacre.

Oscillating between industrial uptempo in the chorus and melodic midtempo in the verses, 'A Heart Cries' has hints of Theatre of Tragedy in its very gothic and martial sound.

After a 5-year hiatus that saw Kristell transform into the photographer/ visual artist Kristell In Wonderland, with exhibitions across Europe, Lovelorn Dolls is back in a big way, inspired by this experiences.

On 'Deadtime Stories', the duo embraces a stronger identity – creepy cute ambiance, eerie Tim Burton-esque scenes, guitar-driven sounds, catchy dark melodies, childlike synths, industrial tones, and Kristell’s distinctive voice, all boldly and fully embraced.

The title itself is a cynical play on words, referencing children’s rhymes with a dark twist. Each song delves into themes of death, endings, suicide, broken dreams, loss, and the perilous allure of fame. The artwork cover perfectly encapsulates this, depicting a lonely girl reading in a cemetery fog.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Maxx Maryan, known for his work with cult electro-goth metal duo Helalyn Flowers and IMJUDAS, the album features several guest appearances, including by Dero Goi (ex-vocalst of OOMPH!) in the duet 'Dancing at Your Funeral', which Goi co-wrote and co-produced. American Gothic rapper VVitchboy also appears on the energetic and enchanting track 'Death & Glory'.

Earlier, Lovelorn Dolls released the 'Beautiful Chaos' EP, an ode to love stories gone wrong with five bonus remixes roam from minimal EBM to industrial goth and ethereal wave via contributors The Breath of Life, Absynthe of Faith, Audiopyre, Restriction 9 and Antidote for Annie.

'A Heart Cries' and the 'Beautiful Chaos' EP are out now, available from fine digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, . Out May 24, the 'Deadtime Stories' album can be pre-ordered via the label or directly from the artist via Bandcamp.



TRACK LIST

01. One Upon A Time

02. A Heart Cries

03. Death & Glory (feat. VVitchboy)

04. Beautiful Chaos

05. Broken Dreams

06. Another Night On Earth

07. Dreamworld (dancing alone)

08. Dancing At Your Funeral (feat. Dero Goi)

09. Little Creatures

10. The Ghost On The Hill

11. Diary Of Nothing

12. The End

Photo Credit: Kristell In Wonderland