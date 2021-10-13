Beauty Queen Releases 'Hope It's You' From Upcoming EP

Beauty Queen, the pseudonym of multimedia artist Katie Kai, has announced the upcoming EP 'Real Life' out November 5. Today, she released the song and music video for "Hope It's You".

"'Hope It's You' is for all the clumsy moments of infatuation," says Beauty Queen on the new song. "It's about stepping far past your comfort zone, riding on a feeling someone or something gives you that may not pan out in the slightest."

The accompanying music video is also out today. Though a planned budget of $50,000 was quickly realized as an actual budget of $50. The video is a look at how you make it work no matter the circumstances. Use your imagination. If you squint, you can see what Beauty Queen was going for.

Born and raised in Maui, Kai moved to Baltimore for college as a painter before work allowed her to explore the lush gold coast of California. Settling in San Francisco in 2019, Kai met with producer Henry Moser of Day Wave to begin work on her debut EP, Out of Touch. Kai's vibrant vocals float above a layer of hazy guitar lines, 70s inspired synths and pulsating rhythm; built for the smoke-filled aura of a sketchy after hours club.

Watch the music video for the new track here: