Beau Nair Releases His Eighth Studio Album APPETITE FOR SEDUCTION

After years on the road crisscrossing the United States prolific outlaw country singer-songwriter Beau Nair recently started releasing his catalog of music that he wrote, recorded and produced during the pandemic.

So far Beau has released an album a month since July 2022 starting with his debut album, TRUTH OR NAIR followed by his sophomore album BEAUDACIOUS in August, third album NAIRLY THAIR in September, fourth album BEAUNANZA in October and fifth album MR. BEAU DANGLES in November and closed the year out with his sixth album BEAUNAFIDE. Beau kicked off 2023 with his Pink Floyd inspired album title THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOONSHINE and is now following up with his 8th album in 8 months with his Guns N' Roses inspired album title APPETITE FOR SEDUCTION.

This new album follows the success of Beau's stand out single "The Highway In My Mind"" that premiered exclusively with Music-News.com as well as the success of the music videos for singles "I'm So Hard" and "Funk You" off his debut album. For the music video for "Funk You", Beau brought on legendary director Kii Arens who has worked with artists like, Elton John, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and more! In addition to premieres, Beau has been staying busy in the press speaking with some of top names in music like his recent interview with Up N Country , The SDR Show, The Rock N Rodeo Show, as well as Bringin' It Backwards on the American Songwriter Podcast Network. Now Beau is ready to release more new music to his adoring fans with his latest album APPETITE FOR SEDUCTION, following the buzz he has created for himself with the successful monthly releases of his first seven albums.



It's important to note that unlike many modern artists who create their music with a full team of musicians, engineers and producers etc., Beau Nair created all of his releases so far as a one man team, not only singing and playing all the instruments himself but also writing, recording, mixing and mastering all of his own music in house. Given this unique skillset some have come to call Beau the Prince and/or Frank Zappa of Country given his hands on approach to creating his music. Beau Nair is not your run of the mill Country artist. At an early age, he mastered the bass guitar and decided that he was going to bring something to country music that it had always sorely lacked: FUNK. In marrying the two genres, Beau Nair created Funktry, a style to unify his sweet melodies and saucy lyrics with a groove so deep it'll leave marks on your sphincter. No better is that uniquely Beau Nair Funktry sound heard than on Beau's latest album APPETITE FOR SEDUCTION, particularly the appropriately named stand-out single "Funktry."



When asked about the release of his eighth album APPETITE FOR SEDUCTION, "As my journey unfolds, each of my albums represents an evolution of my essence, right down to the core. Album number eight finds me reaching a level of sexual degradation that only a man alone in a cabin can reach after several months of imaginative celibate living. From the booty-grinding funk of "Where the Sun Don't Shine" and "Funktry" to the seductive jelly sandwich that is "Ecstasy" and "Gettin' Laid" I think I hit the sweet spot on the funk train to Pooter Town. While this is a deeply sexual album, it's as accessible as can be for just about everyone who's diddled a loin or two. Also, fans of the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew will finally have some lascivious music to grind to. At last!"



Raised on the run by his outlaw parents, Beau Nair lived a nomadic life traveling the southern states of America. It was in New Orleans where Beau discovered his love for country music via the music of legendary singer Jim Reeves. He honed his skills playing in Honky Tonks and saloons, mastering the bass guitar and piano. Over time, Beau became an underground sensation in the country music scene, jamming and performing with musicians of all stripes. A fateful trip to California and a heroic dose of cosmic mushrooms led Beau to create a unique sound he calls "Funktry," fusing twangy country with booty-shaking funk. Locked down during the pandemic, Beau's songs poured forth and laid the foundation for the nine albums he's releasing over these nine months.

With the liberation of his new music, Beau Nair is ready to revolutionize the world's perception of country music and bring Funktry to booties across the planet! Stay tuned to Beau's socials below for updates on the release of future releases following APPETITE FOR SEDUCTION, as well as upcoming tour dates as Beau Nair hits the road in 2023.