Beartooth Announce The Below Tour Part 2

Beartooth have announced The Below Tour Part 2. The second leg of the headline tour kicks off on March 26 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and runs through May 3 in Louisville, Kentucky. All dates are below, get tickets here.

Also appearing on the bill are Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and Erra. The trek follows the original Below Tour, which took place last summer and was sold out at every turn.

Citi is the official presale credit card of The Below Tour Part 2. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 14 at 12pm ET until Thursday, December 16 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit here. The Knotfest.com VIP presale is set for Wednesday, December 15 at 10am ET and the Ticketmaster presale is on deck for Wednesday, December 15 at 12pm local time. Venue presales are set for Thursday, December 16 at 12pm local time. Finally, the general public on-sale is set for Friday, December 17 at 10am local time.

Earlier this year, Beartooth released their fourth album Below. Upon release, it debuted at #1 on multiple charts. The record also earned incredible critical accolades, as the band graced the covers of Revolver, Kerrang!, and Rock Sound. To date, the album has garnered a massive 50 million streams across all platforms.

Tour Dates

3/26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

3/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

3/28 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air

3/30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

4/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4/2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

4/3 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

4/5 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4/6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4/7 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

4/9 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater

4/10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

4/12 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

4/13 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

4/15 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

4/16 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

4/17 - Nashville, TV - Wildhorse Saloon

4/19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater

4/21 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

4/22 - Richmond, VA - The National

4/23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

4/24 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

4/26 - Providence, RI - The Strand

4/27 - Long Island, NY - The Paramount

4/29 - Trenton, NJ - Cure Insurance Arena

4/30 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

5/1 - Rochester, NY - The Armory

5/3 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Listen to the new album here: