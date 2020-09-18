Bear Grillz, Adventure Club and JT Roach Celebrate Life on 'Where We Are'

Watch the music video below!

Bear Grillz joins Adventure Club and JT Roach on "Where We Are," a dreamy future bass reminder to live in the moment and seize the day. Combining Bear Grillz's bass-forward soundscapes with Adventure Club's melodic stylings and JT Roach's soulful vocals, the three artists call upon people around the world to reflect on where we are today.

For the official music video, the collaborators asked fans and friends to send in videos doing things that they love. From Steve Aoki riding big waves to couples getting engaged during quarantine, the montage style visual is a much needed uplifter. QUIX, Riot Ten, 12th Planet, Wooli, Ray Volpe, Blunts & Blondes and Craig Owens, along with several other musicians, make cameos throughout the video. While this is the first official recorded collaboration between this group of musicians, Bear Grillz and Adventure Club previously performed a B2B set at EDC Orlando 2019.

"I had the pleasure of going b2b with Adventure Club last year at EDC Orlando and seeing how we meshed so well, we talked about making a collaboration," explains Bear Grillz. "At that same time, I had been speaking with JT Roach and once he sent me the vocal, I knew it was the perfect track to bring us all together."

"Whether you are dancing, doing karate in the garage, brushing your teeth with your sweet Star Wars lightsaber toothbrush (We know we can't be the only ones!), this record is all about being yourself and being happy 'where you are,'" states Adventure Club.

"I wrote the lyrics for 'Where We Are' as a reminder to myself that if you can't figure out how to embrace the moments you're in as much as possible, they will slip by you," JT Roach notes. "All we have are moments so the song is about seizing the day and enjoying whatever space you are in and making the best of it instead of always placing too much emphasis on the past or future."

