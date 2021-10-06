Beanz Share 'Pink Drink' Single from Upcoming 'Tables Turn' Album

Today, the latest female rapper paving the way, Beanz announces her new album Tables Turn, set for release November 5th via AWAL. To coincide with the announcement, Beanz shares the latest track and accompanying video from the album, "Pink Drink."

About the track, Beanz says "'Pink Drink' came about when I was in studio with DJ Hoppa. I had said a bar in my verse, 'Sweeter than a Pink Drink from Starbucks', and we decided to make a hook out of it. Hoppa threw some scratches over the beat and cut up my vocals, and it came out dope. It was actually the final song I made off my album, I wasn't even planning on adding anymore records, but Pink Drink is literally my favorite drink so it felt fitting since the album is all about who I truly am to my fans."

Produced by DJ Hoppa, the bold new banger "Pink Drink," showcases Beanz' unapologetic authenticity and dexterous flow. The accompanying music video, directed by Dom Bruno, follows Beanz in her element while giving a nod to the iconic Starbucks drink that served as inspiration for the new song's title.

Beanz has steadily been on the rise since her time on the Netflix hip-hop, reality competition Rhythm and Flow with a string of releases earlier this year including "Crackin" (prod. By JetSonMade), "Basement" (prod. by Wheezy) and "Waves Freestyle" where she teamed up with Bay Area rapper P-Lo.

Watch the music video here: