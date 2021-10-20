Beanz Drops New Single 'Wake Me Up When I'm Dreaming'

Today, the latest female rapper paving the way, Beanz unveils a new song and accompanying music video "Wake Me Up When I'm Dreaming." This track marks the latest offering from Beanz' highly anticipated album Tables Turn, set for release November 5th.

Following on the heels of latest single "Pink Drink," Beanz continues to shine on "Wake Me Up When I'm Dreaming," which is produced by ForeignGotem. The video, directed by Dom Bruno premiered earlier today via Brooklyn Vegan.

Beanz is set to perform at Rolling Loud in New York City on October 28th, which promises to be a high energy sequel her set earlier this year at Rolling Loud Miami. Beanz' early summer releases, "As Seen On TV" featuring Benny The Butcher and "Blow Me," garnered attention from Hot New Hip Hop exclaiming Beanz has "raw talent...[and] dope bars" while Brooklyn Vegan describes "...[Beanz] channels warm, soulful early 2000s rap on her addictive new single." Both tracks will appear on Tables Turn.

Beanz has steadily been on the rise since her time on the Netflix hip-hop, reality competition Rhythm and Flow with a string of releases earlier this year including "Crackin" (prod. By JetSonMade), "Basement" (prod. by Wheezy) and "Waves Freestyle" where she teamed up with Bay Area rapper P-Lo.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the music video here: