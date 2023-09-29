Beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In London'

International alt-pop star beabadoobee has released her first live album Live In London, a special live recording of her sold out hometown show at London's iconic Brixton Academy, recorded in full on October 19, 2022.

Immortalizing her biggest headline show to date and the closing night of her sold out international Beatopia tour, the live album celebrates the culmination of an explosive year including performances from her acclaimed sophomore album Beatopia and fan favorites from across beabadoobee's full discography. Filled with high-energy grunge inspired guitars and sweet intimate moments in between, Live in London transports you to the Beatopia world tour.

The release of Live In London follows a string of single releases this year for beabadoobee. Currently in rotation on the A-list at BBC Radio 1 and released just after wrapping her dates supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, beabadoobee's latest single “the way things go” is an airy, twinkling tune with a little sass that ultimately has acceptance at its heart and speaks to coming to terms with the cards life sometimes deals you.

Earlier this year, beabadoobee also released hit single "Glue Song,” which has been streamed over 200 million times and included a collaboration on an alternative version with friend and musician Clairo.

2023 has been a landmark year for beabadoobee. This year alone beabadoobee joined Taylor Swift for the sold-out The Eras Tour as well as performed at festivals like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and the upcoming Camp Flog Gnaw.

beabadoobee has racked up over 5 billion streams on her skyrocketing trajectory to indie pop stardom over the past few years and received widespread acclaim for her artistry. Born as a testament to the wonders that self-acceptance and loving the people around you can conjure, Beatopia saw Bea appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, make her debut on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, receive global praise and grace the covers of The Face, GQ Hype, and NME, open for Halsey and play a huge North American headline tour, embark on her biggest sold-out headline UK tour to date, tour in Australia and Asia tour, and play major festivals worldwide including Coachella, Glastonbury, Gov Ball, and more.

Opening up a fantastical and deeply personal world formed in the imagination of 7-year-old beabadoobee, Beatopia debuted in the top 5 of the UK charts and received acclaim on both sides of the pond. NPR praised the album as “a blend of timelessness and immediacy” while Rolling Stone hoped Bea keeps making albums “as good as this one.” Pitchfork lauded the LP as “simultaneously heavy and light, dense and playful, melodic and dissonant” and Stereogum called it “…a leap forward… a woozy, pretty, accessible record.”

The Sunday Times said that “She still sounds like nobody else today — meshing the music of her parents' generation with a Gen Z shrug” and NME praised Bea for “exploring a new sonic palette with confidence.” Kerrang said “The sheer range of sounds attempted here is impressive” and Dork lauded Beatopia as marking “beabadoobee as an artist able to set her own terms. Inventive, playful and…truly magical.”

photo credit: Thomas Davis