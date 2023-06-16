BeBe Zahara Benet Releases 'Heavy'

BeBe Zahara Benet, the iconic winner of the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race, returns today with her thumping, bass-laden single, “Heavy.”

“Heavy” follows Benet’s 2022 double release of “Waiting” and “Smoke Signals” and chart-topping AfroPop anthems “Banjo” and “Body on Me.” Fifteen singles in, the new release marks a sonic departure from Benet’s Afrobeat roots, but showcases the artist’s slick flow, sharp wit and uncanny ability to brag with charm.

“As an artist, it’s always important to surprise my audience and keep them on their toes,” Benet says of the brassy banger. “‘Heavy’ is unexpected but is very much aligned with where I am as a person and as an artist in this moment. I’m telling my story and having fun.”

“Heavy” arrives with a futuristic and fashion-forward music video helmed by Assaad Yacoub, who previously directed Benet’s viral “Jungle Kitty” and “Banjo” visuals. “Heavy” is written by Ben Obi (producer), BeBe Zahara Benet, Taylor Hamilton and Diego Wyatt; and is released via Producer Entertainment Group/Warner Brothers/Savannah Street.

BeBe’s debut comedy special (Africa is Not a Country) is out now via Amazon Prime and Apple TV. BeBe is currently featured on the debut season of Drag Me to Dinner, out now on Hulu. She’ll bring NUBIA: A Brave New World to Seattle’s Moore Theatre on Juneteenth.

News about BeBe Zahara Benet’s forthcoming debut album and headlining solo tour will be announced shortly.

About BeBe Zahara Benet

International recording artist, TV personality and spokesmodel BeBe Zahara Benet breaks the drag mold. Born and raised in the Western African country of Cameroon, BeBe moved to Minneapolis 20 years ago to complete his college studies and be closer to his family. In that time span, he has left an indelible mark on the entertainment world.

BeBe’s first major performance was alongside pop diva Cyndi Lauper in a performance of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” during LGBT Pride. Soon, BeBe was wowing audiences with his international flavor and regal stage presence. In 2009, BeBe was crowned the winner of the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race. He got right to work churning out hit music and unforgettable live shows.