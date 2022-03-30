Baze and His Silly Friends to Release New Single And Video 'Dancing In The Outfield'

Baze and His Silly Friends are ready to kick off the baseball season with their new single and video, Dancing In The Outfield, set for release MLB opening day Thursday March 31st 2022.

Dancing In The Outfield is a family friendly ode to childhood, the boys of summer and the desire to have fun playing sports while celebrating children of all abilities.

I mean who doesn't want to Dance in the Outfield??

Written by Baze (Marc Bazerman) and inspired by his sons, Jude and Cole, growing up

while playing the game they love. Intended for children 3 - 9, this feel-good pop rock song is filled with the message that it's ok to be yourself and that anyone can be the hero and save the game!

With Illustration and Animation by Kindie favorite Key Wilde of Key Wilde & Mr. Clarke

Dancing In The Outfield will have the entire family up cheering and Dancing in the Outfield! Dancing In The Outfield Will be available to download at iTunes and CDBaby.com and can be streamed on all the major platforms.

Check out the Baze and His Silly Friends website at www.mysillyfriends.com.