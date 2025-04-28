 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Bay Street Theater To Premieres MUSIC MONDAYS With Betty Buckley & Christian Jacob

Betty Buckley returns to the stage for her exclusive summer appearance in the Hamptons.

By: Apr. 28, 2025
Bay Street Theater To Premieres MUSIC MONDAYS With Betty Buckley & Christian Jacob Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Bay Street Theater will open its 2025 Music Mondays series with legendary Tony Award-winning stage and screen actress Betty Buckley, joined by celebrated jazz pianist Christian Jacob. T

his exclusive Hamptons performance offers East End audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway's most revered voices in an evening of music and connection.

A chance to hear one of Broadway's most legendary Artists up close Betty Buckley returns to the stage for her exclusive summer appearance in the Hamptons. Buckley is a master storyteller whose performances blur the line between song and scene. She will be joined by Christian Jacob, a nine-time Grammy nominee. 

Tickets are moving fast. Reserve yours now at www.baystreet.org/performance/music-mondays-betty-buckley.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Videos