Bay Street Theater To Premieres MUSIC MONDAYS With Betty Buckley & Christian Jacob

Bay Street Theater will open its 2025 Music Mondays series with legendary Tony Award-winning stage and screen actress Betty Buckley, joined by celebrated jazz pianist Christian Jacob. T

his exclusive Hamptons performance offers East End audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway's most revered voices in an evening of music and connection.

A chance to hear one of Broadway's most legendary Artists up close Betty Buckley returns to the stage for her exclusive summer appearance in the Hamptons. Buckley is a master storyteller whose performances blur the line between song and scene. She will be joined by Christian Jacob, a nine-time Grammy nominee.

Tickets are moving fast. Reserve yours now at www.baystreet.org/performance/music-mondays-betty-buckley.

Comments

