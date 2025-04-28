Bay Street Theater To Premieres MUSIC MONDAYS With Betty Buckley & Christian Jacob

Betty Buckley returns to the stage for her exclusive summer appearance in the Hamptons.
Bay Street Theater will open its 2025 Music Mondays series with legendary Tony Award-winning stage and screen actress Betty Buckley, joined by celebrated jazz pianist Christian Jacob. T
his exclusive Hamptons performance offers East End audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway's most revered voices in an evening of music and connection.
A chance to hear one of Broadway's most legendary Artists up close Betty Buckley returns to the stage for her exclusive summer appearance in the Hamptons. Buckley is a master storyteller whose performances blur the line between song and scene. She will be joined by Christian Jacob, a nine-time Grammy nominee.
Tickets are moving fast. Reserve yours now at www.baystreet.org/performance/music-mondays-betty-buckley.
