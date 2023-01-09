Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Debuts 'Dream Machine'

Otra is a duo of two sisters. Recorded at their home in foggy Pacifica, CA, their debut album 'I'm Not That Way' (out digitally on Feb 10, 2023 via Thirty Something Records) documents their journey as they learn to see themselves more clearly and exist outside of expectations.

As the band ruminates on their purpose and sense of self, the tracks search for their own sonic identities - weaving and wandering erratically through a fogfest of hypnagogic synths, chaotic clarinets, haunting vocal stacks, crunchy guitars, and polyrhythmic earth.

Of the new single "Dream Machine," the band says: "This song was created in a late-night fever dream at home in Pacifica, where Laura cathartically wailed the chorus - reveling in a dream where people see everything she has to give. But then the dream machine alarm clock wakes her up to the sobering reality that she is not magnificently bold and creative but frustrated and burnt out."

Watch the new lyric video here: