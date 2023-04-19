Barns Courtney Shares Guitar-Driven New Single 'Golden'

With over one billion global career stream and two US Gold records to date, acclaimed rock artist Barns Courtney returns today with his new single and first release of 2023, "Golden." Morricone meets Royal Blood in this Bass heavy hitter. One of many which Courtney describes as "a weird, lurid, love letter to ADHD."

With each track drastically different to the last, it's truly an album for the playlist generation.

"It's a mashup of all my favorite obsessions. One big art project from the story to the visuals. A little Bowie, a little rocky horror, some 90s anime underpinned by a cult leader narrative."

Working closely with Indie legend Carl Barrat of The Libertines, this album is set to be one of the most unique collabs of the year.

Last fall, Barns unveiled the captivating "Supernatural," the first release of his forthcoming LP. A glam rock gospel about the love triangle between ex-girlfriend Cat Cavelli and a famous Hollywood film actor which quickly made the covers of Spotify US' "Rock This" playlist and the UK's "The Rock List."

The music video depicts a dystopian world ruined by climate change. Retro futurism of the late 60s, a staple of his emerging world is a prominent theme amidst the cheery violence of an unhinged villain played by Courtney.

The UK-born, Seattle-bred rock singer/songwriter is proving to be one of the rising stars to emerge from the recent UK rock insurgence stateside which includes acclaimed friends and collaborators Yonaka, Wargasm, and Cassyette along with recent collaborations with rock royalty The Prodigy and Tom Morello.

Hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as a "stomping, swaggering rock & roll balancing act teetering between blinding light and total darkness," the beating heart of Barns Courtney lies in his live shows.

"If you do it right, you can transport the audience to a different dimension. The chance to do that for other people will always be the real pull for me."

Watch the lyric video here:

CREDIT: HARIS NUKEM