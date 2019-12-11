Barnes & Barnes 'Holidaze In Lumania' Out Now on CD and Vinyl

Cult icons Barnes & Barnes return with their first album of all-new original material in over a decade! The demented duo who brought you the Dr. Demento Show's #1 most-requested song of all-time-the classic novelty hit "Fish Heads", take on the holidays with this brand new release featuring 15 all-new bizarre comedy songs centered on Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza and beyond... it's Holidaze in Lumania!

Barnes & Barnes have been featured recently on Dr. Demento's show, the Mancow show, Stephen King's station The Zone, and will appear next week on Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis.

CD & vinyl editions include an exclusive bonus track NOT available digitally or anywhere else, plus amazing front and back cover paintings by artist Matt Dangler created exclusively for the physical album release!

First Vinyl Pressing: transparent GREEN with opaque RED 'holidaze' swirl vinyl limited to 1,000 pcs worldwide.

Track List:



1.) Christmas in Lumania

2.) Down by Candy Cane Lane

3.) Horny at the Holidays

4.) Hanukkah at our House

5.) Kwanzaa's Here Again

6.) Why Mommy, Why Do You Cry?

7.) Santa's Gone on Strike

8.) It's Christmas Time and I Am Not with You

9.) Jesus is Groovy

10.) I've Got Some Presents for Santa

11.) The Angel of Death is Near

12.) I am a Flying Reindeer

13.) Christmas is Coming Better Start Running

14.) Santa Claus is a Martian - EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACK

15.) Silent Night, Holy Newt





