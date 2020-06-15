Bandsintown LIVE Celebrates Fete de la Musique / Make Music Day with Livestream Festival

Bandsintown LIVE is programming a special livestream edition of Fête de la Musique / Make Music Day on June 21. Soul & folk songwriter AYỌ, electronic hitmaker Kungs, and singer Kiddy Smile (catapulted to fame by The Gossip's Beth Ditto) are among the artists performing at live.bandsintown.com in collaboration with What The France, the French music export official label. Nineteen Francophone artists from all genres--jazz, soul, pop, house, and hip hop--will livestream half-hour sets.

It's a new, digital version of the music-for-all initiative that originated in France, held every year in squares and streets around the world at Midsummer. All donations will go to the artists participating, as well as to charities that support social justice, including the NAACP.

The initiative has gathered support from a variety of French cultural institutions, including the French Bureau Export's "What the France", Sacem, Ville de Paris, the French Embassy in the United States, TV5 Monde, The Federation of the French Alliances Francaises and the Alliance Francaise Foundation, the French Institute Alliance Française of NY, FIAF and The Alliance Française of Greenwich, CT.

"Fête de la Musique / Make Music Day focuses on bringing people together to celebrate music and artists, which is at the core of Bandsintown's mission," explains Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent. "We need initiatives that unite people, and support equality, diversity and love for one another, which is what music and Make Music Day are all about. This year, we were not ready to give that up, hence the decision to take the festivities online."

Fête de la Musique began in France, but has taken root in communities across the world. On the summer solstice in 1982, musicians took to the streets of Paris to make music for the first Fête de la Musique. The event, often called Make Music Day, became a global tradition over the years, eventually spreading to 120 countries, where performers of a range of levels and styles turn public spaces into music venues. The democratic, joyful spirit of coming together to make or savor live music remains unstoppable, even amid unprecedented challenges to in-person live music performances.

"When Bandsintown and Sacem asked us to collaborate on this event, we instantly thought that it could be a unique opportunity for What the France to play to its core mission, which is to highlight France's musical diversity and creativity for an international audience," explains Marc Thonon, CEO of France's Le Bureau Export. "And we believe this line up matches perfectly, with a great range of French artists showing the world their talents."

"Fête de la Musique is an important moment in the French cultural calendar. We're glad to collaborate with Bandsintown today to make it accessible to all," notes Gaëtan Bruell, Cultural Counselor of the French Embassy in the US. "While highlighting the diversity and vitality of the French musical scene, it also proves that our current times are fertile ground for digital innovation in the cultural world. This initiative gives people a great opportunity to unite around music and donate to social justice organizations, which sends a strong message of solidarity to audiences around the world."

Full Fête de la Musique Lineup

Schedule details at live.bandsintown.com

Anoraak

Ayo

Bachar Mar Khalifé

Bon Entendeur

Catastrophe

Feder

Joachim Garraud

Jupiter & Okwess

Keblack

Kiddy Smile

Kungs

La Chica

Neue Grafik

Omar Jr

Owlle

S.Pri Noir

SARO

Synapson

Talisco

Yelle

