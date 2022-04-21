Bandaid Brigade Release New Track 'Hit The Buck'

Xtra Mile Recordings is excited to announce the signing of BANDAID BRIGADE, the punk outfit featuring Zach Quinn (PEARS) and Brian Wahlstrom (Scorpios, Gods of Mount Olympus).

To celebrate the signing announcement, Bandaid Brigade have released a new track entitled "Hit The Buck," a carefree and punchy pop-punk single that's accompanied by a humorous lyric video.

Formed on one of Joey Cape's (Lagwagon) One Week Records tours, the band has since evolved into a unique unit producing music with powerful choruses and soaring melodies, all injected with 8os synths, plaintive punk guitars and self-deprecating but poignantly poetic lyrics.

Serving as an outlet for all the music that both Quinn and Wahlstrom personally enjoy, Bandaid Brigade is a refreshing outfit for both musicians to experiment without the constraints of their affiliations.

Expressing their excitement at signing to Xtra Mile in the form of a limerick, Bandaid Brigade say of the news:

"There once was a band with no label. Their lives were bleak and unstable. Then to their relief, there was one who believed, now they're excited and inspired and grateful."

Echoing their sentiments, Charlie Caplowe of Xtra Mile Recordings adds:

"Massively excited about our new Xtra Mile signing, Bandaid Brigade. They've made such an amazing record and we can't wait to get cracking with the band and their team to get it out there."

Watch the new music video here: