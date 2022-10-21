Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Baltimore's Dosser Release New Single 'Kids'

The track is a new single off their upcoming debut album.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Baltimore, MD indie rockers Dosser have released "Kids" -- a new single off their upcoming debut album.

Catch Dosser on tour with hometown heroes Pianos Become The Teeth, and Massachusetts' Dreamtigers. See dates below.

Over the past decade, it's become increasingly in vogue for bands to pay lip service to 90s alt rock, but many of them capture only the most surface level cosmetic elements, missing the critical components that defined that decade's underground scene. A chorus pedal, a Big Muff, and a flannel don't go far on their own merits. To put it bluntly, many groups fundamentally do not "get it". But Baltimore, MD's Dosser absolutely does.

Where many of their contemporaries are little more than thinly-veiled pop punk acts doing retro cosplay, Dosser gets at the core of what made 90s guitar rock such a compelling force. From leads that hearken back to early Weezer, massive riffs that evoke Jawbox, and razor-sharp pop-rock sensibilities that bring to mind the Foo Fighters' debut LP, this is a band synthesizing the best parts of various forms into their own potent formula.

Formed in the summer of 2018 by Will Teague, Bret Lanahan, Eric Dudley, and Max Detrich, Dosser's debut LP finds a band playing at a level well beyond what their short lifespan might suggest. Coming out on Really Rad Records in January 2023, Violent Picture / Violent Sound is about as strong an opening volley as it gets.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

With Pianos Become the Teeth, Dreamtigers.

11/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

11/12 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

11/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

11/14 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Tickets available at: https://bnds.us/ajuc1h.




