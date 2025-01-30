Bad Suns Share New Single 'Communicating'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seasoned pop-rock pros Bad Suns are back with a feel-good single titled “Communicating” – their first new music since 2023’s Infinite Joy. Sparked by an idyllic drive through Los Angeles, frontman Christo Bowman aimed to mimic the feeling of a “quintessential SoCal moment”, sonically recreating that blissful feeling with whimsical synths, an intoxicating groove and funky rhythmic licks informed by the colorful sounds of Japanese City Pop.

“It had been a cold and rainy couple of weeks in February but that morning, the clouds parted, and the sun emerged for a beautiful, sunny day in Los Angeles,” he explains. “There were palm trees all around me and I just wanted to write a song that captured that essence.”

Written just after celebrating 12 years with his fiancé, Christo found himself reminiscing on those first dates and initial conversations that would provide the foundation of his relationship today. Exploring the unknowns and unspoken expectations that come with falling for someone new, he muses, “Lyrically, I was inspired to reflect and sift through my memories of our earliest times together, back when we couldn’t have possibly predicted what the future held in store for us.”

Masters of tuneful indie rock with sleek pop production sheen, the new track finds Bad Suns at the top of their game with over 1.2 Million monthly listeners on Spotify and 875 Million catalog streams. Since their first viral hit in 2013, they’ve released 4 albums with a slew of iconic singles, with most recent offerings (Apocalypse Whenever (2022) and Infinite Joy (2023)) displaying an intimate and highly conceptual version of their dreamy sound. Tapping into an emotional complexity that Billboard applauds for “showing both vulnerability and depth in its lyrics”, Nylon has touted them as “the sort of rock that we just never get enough of”.

After sharing stages with acts like The Band Camino, The 1975 and Halsey, Bad Suns will be hitting the road with Finneas, who recently cited the band as an early influence. The cross-country run of the US kicks off in Nashville on Feb. 13th and wraps up on March 5th in their hometown of Los Angeles.

Bad Suns Tour Dates

w/ Finneas

Feb. 13 – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 14 – Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Feb. 18 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore Philadelphia

Feb. 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Feb. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Feb. 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Feb. 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Feb. 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Feb. 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

March 1 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

March 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

March 4 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

March 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Photo credit: Sarah Eiseman

Comments