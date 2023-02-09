Babyface Releases New R&B Single Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Ahead of his performance of "America The Beautiful" at Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, 12X GRAMMY® Award winner, Babyface, releases his latest single "As a matter of fact," out today via P Music Group.

Written by Babyface & co-produced by Tommy Brown (The Weeknd, Ariana Grande), "As a matter of fact" is Babyface's first solo single since his 2015 album "Return of the Tender Lover," and his first single under the P Music Group label.

The infectious lover's anthem has secured an iHeart Radio World Premiere and is a follow up to Babyface's most recent project "Girls Night Out," which earned Babyface his 80th GRAMMY® nomination for his #1 single "Keeps On Fallin'' featuring Ella Mai in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category in addition to charting at #1 on the Mediabase R&B chart.

As a passionate philanthropist who actively supports numerous charities including Larry Ruvo's Keep Memory Alive, Babyface has collaborated with Shine The Light On for two special, limited-edition hoodies and a hat in conjunction with his Super Bowl performance in which a portion of the proceeds will benefit the charity.

Following Sunday's performance, Babyface will join Anita Baker for her highly anticipated "The Songstress" arena tour beginning February 14th in Atlanta.

Babyface is one of the most celebrated creative forces in music. He has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion record streams. Babyface has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 Pop hits.

As a recording artist, songwriter and producer, he has won a total of 12 GRAMMY® Awards and ranks as the only individual in GRAMMY® history to be honored as "Producer of the Year" four times. He has also won five Soul Train Awards, five NAACP Image Awards, four American Music Awards and numerous other honors.

In addition, Babyface produced and co-wrote the Oscar-winning song "When You Believe," sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and co-founded the legendary record label LaFace. On October 21, 2022 Babyface released his latest project, Girls Night Out, which features collaborations with some of today's brightest female R&B stars, including Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Queen Naija and Muni Long among others.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Juan Veloz