BTS 'Dynamite' Music Video Costumes Sold For $162,500 at Charity Auction

Julien's Auctions' MusiCares Charity Relief Auction was held today, January 31, in Beverly Hills and online.

The top selling item at the event was the pastel colored costumes worn by BTS in their 2020 music video for Dynamite. The costumes sold for $162,500, over eight times the original estimate of $20,000-$40,000, to two buyers, Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa, and Japanese YouTuber HIKAKIN.

This comes after BTS earned their first GRAMMY nomination for 'Dynamite' in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Among the other top selling items were Snoop Dogg's self-portrait dog wearing a "Doggy Style 25" gold chain. The piece was signed by Snoop Dogg, and sold for $96,000, sixty-four times its original estimate of $1,500.

Other highlights from the auction include:

An acrylic and spray on canvas painting of singer and musician Chris Martin performing live with Coldplay by Billy Morrison, the artist and guitarist of Billy Idol's band since 2009 which sold for $25,600, over its original estimate of $8,000.

A Schecter bass guitar signed by Nikki Sixx accompanied by a handwritten note from Sixx that reads "Always Kick Ass & Do our Best Nikki Sixx Motley Crue 2020" with a caricature self-portrait ($28,800, twenty-eight times its original estimate of $1,000).

David Lee Roth's black embroidered with rhinestones jacket worn on stage performing with Van Halen during their landmark 2007-2008 tour when he reunited with the band for the first time since 1984 ($8,960). The jacket was also featured in a photograph with the original Van Halen singer and Eddie Van Halen signed by Roth and accompanying this lot.

Pete Townsend's blue boiler suit and long beige linen 'kimono' coat ($11,520) worn by the iconic guitarist at The Who's concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in October 24th 2019 and at Wembley Stadium on July 6th 2019.

Joe Walsh's (The Eagles, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, and James Gang) signed Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar with the original Gibson hard shell case donated by Gibson Guitars ($10,240).

All proceeds from the sale of marquee lineup of items offered by artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Cyndi Lauper, Lady Gaga, The Foo Fighters, Marshmello, HAIM, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, Elvis Costello, Eminem, Bob Weir, and more will benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.