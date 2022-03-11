Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BMI Presents SONIDOS At SXSW 2022

pixeltracker

Featuring unforgettable performances by Andrea Cruz, La Doña, Le Coco Ramos, Nancy Sanchez, Salt Cathedral, Wired Sessions and special guest host/DJ El Dusty. 

Mar. 11, 2022  

BMI will present "Sonidos" at SXSW 2022. Featuring unforgettable performances by Andrea Cruz, La Doña, Le Coco Ramos, Nancy Sanchez, Salt Cathedral, Wired Sessions and special guest host/DJ El Dusty.

MI's "Sonidos" is the place to discover today's most promising talent. The showcase will feature a diverse roster of fresh artists from around the Caribbean and Latin America. Attendees will enjoy a night of electrifying rhythms from Puerto Rican artist Andrea Cruz, Mexican American songstress La Doña, Venezuelan singer/songwriter Le Coco Ramos, Mexican artist Nancy Sanchez, Colombian duo Salt Cathedral and Chilean musician Wired Sessions. The event will be hosted and feature sounds by nu-cumbia pioneer DJ El Dusty.

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 18.7 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.2 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year.

For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Check Out a New Trailer for THE FINAL TRIAL OF BILLY THE KID
  • Bri Bagwell & The Banned to Perform Live On Stage At Spencer Theater
  • Teatro Paraguas Presents 11 SHORT PLAYS by Joey Chavez
  • Teatro Paraguas Presents RED BIKE and THE BOOK OF MAGDALENE