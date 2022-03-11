BMI Presents SONIDOS At SXSW 2022

BMI will present "Sonidos" at SXSW 2022. Featuring unforgettable performances by Andrea Cruz, La Doña, Le Coco Ramos, Nancy Sanchez, Salt Cathedral, Wired Sessions and special guest host/DJ El Dusty.

MI's "Sonidos" is the place to discover today's most promising talent. The showcase will feature a diverse roster of fresh artists from around the Caribbean and Latin America. Attendees will enjoy a night of electrifying rhythms from Puerto Rican artist Andrea Cruz, Mexican American songstress La Doña, Venezuelan singer/songwriter Le Coco Ramos, Mexican artist Nancy Sanchez, Colombian duo Salt Cathedral and Chilean musician Wired Sessions. The event will be hosted and feature sounds by nu-cumbia pioneer DJ El Dusty.

