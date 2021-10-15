BLACKSTARKIDS Release Debut Album 'Puppies Forever'

Today, BLACKSTARKIDS have released Puppies Forever via Dirty Hit, their anticipated debut full-length album. The album features "PISS DRUNK KIDS", an escapist banger that revels in the freedom of being intoxicated with your friends as a means of distracting yourself from negative emotions and life's problems, alongside previously released singles "ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS*," "FIGHT CLUB," and "JUNO."

"Puppies Forever represents a time in our life that we wanted to document forever through the songs we were making," says BLACKSTARKIDS. "We wanted to do something that was bold, colorful, and expressive and it means keeping a piece of your youth alive within you forever."

Previous single "ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS*" is a political, pop punk inspired anti-authoritarian anthem that hits back at police brutality, abuse of authority, and inherently oppressive systems. "FIGHT CLUB" sees BLACKSTARKIDS' Ty, Deoindre, and The Babe Gabe launch out of the gate and directly into your faces as they ooze with swagger and trade off verses with ease while serotonin-laced indie pop bop "JUNO" has been described as "the sort of rare track that combines all your teenage phases into one intoxicating amalgamation" by Ones To Watch.

Currently on tour with Glass Animals, BLACKSTARKIDS recently wrapped a string of dates with GroupLove and will soon embark on a nationwide, 26-date tour alongside Christian Leave in support of beabadoobee on November 1 that will include a hometown show in Kansas City and stop in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, and more.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

2021 U.S. TOUR DATES

﻿(supporting Glass Animals)

Wed Oct 27 - SANTA BARBARA, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

Thu Oct 28 - SANTA BARBARA, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl



(supporting beabadoobee)

Mon 01 Nov - WASHINGTON, D.C. - 9:30 Club

Tue 02 Nov - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Union Transfer

Thu 04 Nov - NEW YORK, NY - Webster Hall

Fri 05 Nov - BOSTON, MA - Royale

Tue 09 Nov - CARRBORO, NC - Cat's Cradle

Wed 10 Nov - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Underground

Thu 11 Nov - ATLANTA, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Sat 13 Nov - BIRMINGHAM, AL - Saturn

Mon 15 Nov - HOUSTON, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Tue 16 Nov - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's

Fri Nov 19 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren

Sat Nov 20 - SAN DIEGO, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sun Nov 21 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Mon Nov 22 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Tue Nov 23 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Fillmore

Fri Nov 26 - PORTLAND, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sat Nov 27 - SEATTLE, WA - Neptune Theatre

Sun Nov 28 - VANCOUVER, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Tue Nov 30 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Depot

Wed 01 Dec - DENVER, CO - The Summit Music Hall

Sat 04 Dec - KANSAS CITY, MO - The Truman

Mon 06 Dec - CHICAGO, IL - Metro

Wed 08 Dec - DETROIT, MI - Majestic Theater

Thu 09 Dec - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Fri 10 Dec - COLUMBUS, OH - Newport Music Hall

Sat 11 Dec - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE