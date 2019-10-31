BLACK CAT 6 Featuring Guitarist Neil Citron Release First Single 'Don't Hesitate'

Declassified Records is proud to announce the first single from their newest artist BLACK CAT 6 entitled "Don't Hesitate" will be released on Halloween, October 31, 2019 to all major digital music outlets. Black Cat 6 was formed in August of 2019 and features Grammy winning musician/producer Neil Citron on guitars, keyboards and vocals, Luke Fattore on drums and Jon Pomplin on bass guitars.

"Don't Hesitate" is the first single from the upcoming Black Cat 6 album "Scratching My Itch" due for international release from Declassified Records in November 2019. The music touches on the best of blues, prog, fusion and metal, with a contemporary edge that's provided in part by the addition of an 8 string electric guitar. Classic yet modern, with a groove satisfying to music fans of all ages and tastes.

After relocating to Nevada, Neil Citron began doing sessions with drummer Luke Fattore on various recording projects both as a guitarist and producer/engineer. Immediately they hit it off and following the successful release of his latest album with "BangTower" and plans to tour on temporary hold, Neil began recording some basic tracks with Luke for a couple songs he'd recently written that were more vocal based rock. It became apparent very quickly this new music was something special. They enlisted bassist and label owner Jon Pomplin and the songs were added to and finished within a few weeks.

"Don't Hesitate" was engineered, mixed and mastered by producer Neil Citron at Hidden Fortress Studios, Las Vegas and will be available 10/31/19 on all major Digital music outlets including Amazon, CD-Baby, BandCamp, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube and others.

To purchase: https://blackcat61.bandcamp.com/





