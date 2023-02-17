Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'

BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'

The project is spearheaded by new single “PSSYONFT."

Feb. 17, 2023  

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk's signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles "TAN" and "PSSYONFT" as well as 2022's "FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)" featuring Destroy Lonely and "?????."

The project is spearheaded by new single "PSSYONFT," which showcases the breakout artist's one-of-a-kind delivery. "Oh you like me? Well, I like you too," Bktherula raps over propulsive production and menacing beats. She then pulls the trigger on the outrageous chorus: "Ay hoe, show that p***y on FaceTime! Oh yeah hoe, show that a** on FaceTime." It's an anthem in the making that gets stuck in your head from the very first listen.

Other highlights include "BACK," which demonstrates the 20-year-old's versatility and lyrical prowess, and "WE MADE IT" - her soaring collaboration with Rico Nasty that pulses with attitude, and creative chemistry. Other standouts on the project are "NO ADLIB," "DO IT AGAIN," "CRAZY GIRL," and "BELIEVE." With hooks galore and wildly eclectic production, LVL5 P1 is all killer and no filler.

Bktherula is building on the momentum she created in 2022, which saw the release of notable singles like the soulful "FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)" featuring Destroy Lonely and the rapid-fire "Through 2 U." Those tracks followed the velvety two-pack "Coupe/Keep da K" - a gift to fans eagerly awaiting the followup to 2021's psychedelic Love Black.

Her hard work is paying off. Complex named Bktherula one of "20 Rappers To Watch In 2023," while Office Magazine praised the project and noted that, "Bktherula is continuously learning that the good energy she puts into the world comes back to her in many ways."

With the arrival of her new project introducing her music to new fans, Bktherula will support the release with a North American tour including Rolling Loud LA. Known for her high energy shows and mosh pits, Bk's ready to rage in a city near you. The tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on March 2 and then stopping in major cities like L.A., Dallas, and New York, before winding up in Atlanta on April 4. Buy tickets HERE. If LVL5 P1 is any indication, Bktherula's live show is set to be one hell of a party.

Listen to the new project here:

TOUR DATES:

Thurs Mar 2nd - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri Mar 3rd - Los Angeles, CA for Rolling Loud @ Hollywood Park Grounds
Tues Mar 7th - Fresno, CA @ Strummers
Wed Mar 8th - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's
Fri Mar 10th - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
Sun Mar 12th - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
Wed Mar 15th - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side
Sun Mar 19th - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Tues Mar 21st - Austin, TX @ Antones
Wed Mar 22nd - Dallas, TX @ Tree's
Mon Mar 27th - New York, NY @ Gramercy
Tues Mar 28th - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Wed Mar 29th - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
Fri Mar 31st - Washington DC @ Union Stage
Tues Apr 4th - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
Fri Apr 14th - Pattaya, Thailand for Rolling Loud @ CentralWorld Live
Sat July 1st - Rotterdam, NL for Woo Hah x Rolling Loud @ Rotterdam Ahoy
Wed July 5th - Portimao, Portugal for Rolling Loud @ Praia da Rocha beach



BabyJake Shares Beast Of Burden (The Rolling Stones Cover) Single Photo
BabyJake Shares 'Beast Of Burden' (The Rolling Stones Cover) Single
Chosen as a VEVO DSCVR artist and frequent collaborator with artists such as 24kgldn to Dillon Francis, Nashville-based singer-songwriter BabyJake has made an indelible mark on the modern music landscape since his debut in 2019 with 'Cigarettes on Patios' (Certified Gold, 125M+ streams across DSPs).
Masegos Self-Titled Sophomore Album Set for Release in March Photo
Masego's Self-Titled Sophomore Album Set for Release in March
EQT Recordings/Capitol Records will release Masego’s self-titled album on March 3. With his sophomore album, the GRAMMY®-nominated artist revels in his dualities, mixing contemplation with extroversion, smoldering romance with knowing humor, studied musical discipline with exhilarating flights of intuition.
Courtney Govan Shares New Heartfelt Ballad at least Photo
Courtney Govan Shares New Heartfelt Ballad 'at least'
Her most recent single, “Sofa,” featured on LiveNation’s “Ones to Watch” playlist. Courtney Govan’s previous singles include “stay still,” featured on Pride.com’s “Songs You Should Listen To” playlist, “out of the blue,” featured on Spotify’s Official PRIDE Out Now playlist, and “serotonin,” which went viral on TikTok.
TIANNA ESPERANZA Releases Debut Album Terror Photo
TIANNA ESPERANZA Releases Debut Album 'Terror
Tianna Esperanza embodies a depth of talent and heart well beyond years. The album comes in the midst of Esperanza’s North American run of dates with Mick Flannery, including an album release show tonight at Los Angeles’ Hotel Cafe. See below for the full itinerary. Esperanza also recently performed as part of Paste Sessions.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'The Hails Release New Single 'Breathless'
February 16, 2023

Five-piece indie outfit The Hails unveil their next single “Breathless,” and set a run of upcoming tour dates supporting The Happy Fits. Dreamily sliding from a leisurely guitar-driven stroll into a swanky groove, “Breathless” tier by tier climbs in intricacy until a sharp, punctuated ending on an exhale.
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch SessionsMike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks On Garden & Gun's Back Porch Sessions
February 16, 2023

Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D. Season Two to Premiere in March on Disney+
February 16, 2023

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (“Andi Mack”) as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, Kathleen Rose Perkins (“Big Shot”) as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee (“Mulan”) as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato (“Grown-ish”) stars as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian stars as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel (“American Horror Story”), and more.
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie AwardsAshley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards
February 16, 2023

American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
Rachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya MorganRachel Hilson & Josh Holloway Join DUSTER on HBO Max From J.J. Abrams And Latoya Morgan
February 16, 2023

HBO Max has ordered the eight-episode drama DUSTER to series from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan. The series stars Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Rachel Hilson as Nina, Josh Holloway as Jim, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce.
share