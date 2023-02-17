BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk's signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles "TAN" and "PSSYONFT" as well as 2022's "FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)" featuring Destroy Lonely and "?????."

The project is spearheaded by new single "PSSYONFT," which showcases the breakout artist's one-of-a-kind delivery. "Oh you like me? Well, I like you too," Bktherula raps over propulsive production and menacing beats. She then pulls the trigger on the outrageous chorus: "Ay hoe, show that p***y on FaceTime! Oh yeah hoe, show that a** on FaceTime." It's an anthem in the making that gets stuck in your head from the very first listen.

Other highlights include "BACK," which demonstrates the 20-year-old's versatility and lyrical prowess, and "WE MADE IT" - her soaring collaboration with Rico Nasty that pulses with attitude, and creative chemistry. Other standouts on the project are "NO ADLIB," "DO IT AGAIN," "CRAZY GIRL," and "BELIEVE." With hooks galore and wildly eclectic production, LVL5 P1 is all killer and no filler.

Bktherula is building on the momentum she created in 2022, which saw the release of notable singles like the soulful "FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)" featuring Destroy Lonely and the rapid-fire "Through 2 U." Those tracks followed the velvety two-pack "Coupe/Keep da K" - a gift to fans eagerly awaiting the followup to 2021's psychedelic Love Black.

Her hard work is paying off. Complex named Bktherula one of "20 Rappers To Watch In 2023," while Office Magazine praised the project and noted that, "Bktherula is continuously learning that the good energy she puts into the world comes back to her in many ways."

With the arrival of her new project introducing her music to new fans, Bktherula will support the release with a North American tour including Rolling Loud LA. Known for her high energy shows and mosh pits, Bk's ready to rage in a city near you. The tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on March 2 and then stopping in major cities like L.A., Dallas, and New York, before winding up in Atlanta on April 4. Buy tickets HERE. If LVL5 P1 is any indication, Bktherula's live show is set to be one hell of a party.

Listen to the new project here:

TOUR DATES:

Thurs Mar 2nd - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri Mar 3rd - Los Angeles, CA for Rolling Loud @ Hollywood Park Grounds

Tues Mar 7th - Fresno, CA @ Strummers

Wed Mar 8th - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

Fri Mar 10th - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

Sun Mar 12th - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

Wed Mar 15th - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side

Sun Mar 19th - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Tues Mar 21st - Austin, TX @ Antones

Wed Mar 22nd - Dallas, TX @ Tree's

Mon Mar 27th - New York, NY @ Gramercy

Tues Mar 28th - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Wed Mar 29th - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

Fri Mar 31st - Washington DC @ Union Stage

Tues Apr 4th - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

Fri Apr 14th - Pattaya, Thailand for Rolling Loud @ CentralWorld Live

Sat July 1st - Rotterdam, NL for Woo Hah x Rolling Loud @ Rotterdam Ahoy

Wed July 5th - Portimao, Portugal for Rolling Loud @ Praia da Rocha beach