Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BGC Melody And Tasa Unveil Latest Single 'Cookie Crumbles'

BGC Melody And Tasa Unveil Latest Single 'Cookie Crumbles'

“Cookie Crumbles” is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.

Mar. 13, 2023  

BGC Melody are a group of African musicians based in Cameroon, the Congo, Germany and the United States operating under the record label of the same name and made up of artists Bah'Ndong, Mobe Molondo, Thisis Mokom, Pope Switzeal and Cindy Mbando.

Former artists of the label - Elie Solo, LaLa, Deenah, Jayé and Ziiana - are also included in the group. The group draw music inspiration from Cameroon, the UK, the US, Nigeria, South Africa and East Africa.

At the heart and soul of BGC Melody is the founder Don Julio Bats, originator and director of most of the music ideas that the label's talented beatmakers, producers and artists transform into incredible international fusion music. In addition to the music group and record label, BGC Melody also operates as an open production house that invites artists to collaborate and produce music under the brand name.

BGC Melody now team up with Cameroonian artist Tasa for its latest release - a powerful theme song titled "Cookie Crumbles" for its upcoming movie of the same name, which will be released by the label's movie production unit. Currently shooting in Cameroon, the movie is described by Don Julio Bats as having the feel of a James Bond movie in the tropics.

Infused with infectious melodies, hypnotic beats and lush vocals by Tasa, the theme song is an amapiano-EDM fusion with Afrobeats undertones aimed at giving listeners a taste of what it would be like if a James Bond theme song was produced as African urban music.

Elaborating further, Don Julio Bats says, "This is what James Bond would sound like if 007 was an African secret agent. I asked my beatmaker to produce me beats that fused a James Bond-type theme with modern African beats.

Our goal was to deliver what it would sound like if the James Bond franchise ever reached out to us to deliver a song for one of their productions. And yes, I personally wanted Idris Elba to hear the song and say to himself: 'I can be James Bond 007!'" "Cookie Crumbles" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.

Listen to the new single here:



Baryshnikovs 75th Birthday Concert Features Regina Spektor & More Photo
Baryshnikov's 75th Birthday Concert Features Regina Spektor & More
The lineup will include influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries whose work has inspired Mr. Baryshnikov throughout his life in the U.S.: American avant-garde artist, composer, and musician Laurie Anderson, Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall, Russian–born American singer, songwriter, and pianist Regina Spektor, and more.
Korean Alt-Rock Artist LØREN Signs to 88rising Ahead of Debut EP Photo
Korean Alt-Rock Artist LØREN Signs to 88rising Ahead of Debut EP
LØREN’s musical prowess and editorial look have garnered him over 1.2M Instagram followers and allowed him to grace the covers of Vogue Hong Kong, DAZED Korea, i-D, and most recently Female Magazine as their first male cover star. LØREN can also be seen modeling in Saint Laurent campaigns as the Korean rocker is currently a face of the brand.
AVE Have Unleashed Captivating New Single Let Down Photo
AVE Have Unleashed Captivating New Single 'Let Down'
The video for “Let Down” was directed and edited by repeat collaborator Evan Draper, who previously worked with the band on their 2022 video release for “Valhalla.” The track was written by Andrew Karpovck, Michael Myerson, Kevin Schoeppler, and guest vocalist Christian Perez. The track was produced by Andrew Karpovck.
Takedown Festival & Tonic Rider Festival Announces Mental Health Support Photo
Takedown Festival & Tonic Rider Festival Announces Mental Health Support
TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL have announced that they will be teaming up with TONIC RIDER to provide mental health support for artists, crew and staff at this year's festival. This unique collaboration will see Takedown become the first festival to offer such mental health charity resources backstage when it takes over Portsmouth Guildhall.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Rihanna Perform 'Lift Me Up' at the OscarsVideo: Watch Rihanna Perform 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars
March 12, 2023

Music superstar Rihanna took to the stage at the Oscars to perform her nominated song 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' 'Lift Me Up,' with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Original Song. It is Rihanna's first Oscar nomination. Watch the video now!
Video: Watch Lady Gaga Perform 'Hold My Hand' at the OscarsVideo: Watch Lady Gaga Perform 'Hold My Hand' at the Oscars
March 12, 2023

Lady Gaga made a last-minute appearace at the Oscars to perform a stripped-back version of her nominated original song, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick. Lady Gaga won her first Oscar in 2019 for Best Original Song for 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born. She is nominated this year in the same category for 'Hold My Hand.' Watch the video now!
Photos: Stephanie Hsu, Ariana DeBose & More Walk the Oscars Red CarpetPhotos: Stephanie Hsu, Ariana DeBose & More Walk the Oscars Red Carpet
March 12, 2023

Check out photos of Ariana DeBose, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jessica Chastain, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Angela Bassett, Janelle Monáe, Samuel L. Jackson, and more on the 2023 Oscars red carpet now!
Video: Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Perform 'This Is A Life' From EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE at the OscarsVideo: Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Perform 'This Is A Life' From EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE at the Oscars
March 12, 2023

Broadway alums David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu united to perform 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' with Son Lux at the 95th Oscars. Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the Talking Heads. Hsu has been seen on Broadway in Be More Chill and SpongeBob Squarepants. Watch a video of the performance now!
Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer Featuring Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs & MoreVideo: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer Featuring Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs & More
March 12, 2023

Disney has debuted the official trailer for Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of 'The Little Mermaid.' Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the new trailer features a full look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch, plus Tony winner Daveed Diggs voicing Sebastian. Watch the new video trailer and check out the official poster photo now!
share