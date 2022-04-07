BFTT Announces Forthcoming Debut Album With New Single 'Rezalemass'

Transcend into an expansive world of sounds as TT Label welcomes back YCO and Mutualism boss BFTT with his beautiful debut album Redefines, due for release 5th May 2022. Today he shares the first single 'Rezalemass'. A masterclass in addictive UK club music, heavy-hitting broken beats sit under saccharine, euphoric vocal samples on this dance-floor focussed offering. In his own words, BFTT describes the single as "a culmination of sounds from various people and places put into some kind of logical order in an attempt to make people dance".

The statement of a periodic 4-year writing process, Redefines marks the Manchester-based artist's most reflective work to date - a meticulously sculpted sound that introspectively draws from everything that he has produced. Following releases on leading left-leaning labels such as Gobstopper, AD 93, TT Label, YCO, Polity Records and more, the album is not only a testimony to BFTT's sonic journey but the embodiment of time itself.

Interpreted as an 'audio diary', it puts into sound a spectrum of rose-tinted emotions which are attached to the samples buried within each track. Taken from YouTube videos and recordings from his phone, a subconscious process of redefinition has attributed additional meaning to the samples over time. BFTT's eulogisation of the inexplicable beauty in this false nostalgia is conveyed as a colossal encyclopaedia of sounds, spaces and rhythms, a journey into the past through futuristic sounds.

Redefines will keep you on the edge of your seat as BFTT effortlessly flits between different sonic terrain. From beatless expanses of desolate rainy soundscapes to varying iterations of glitchy vocal samples, expect switch-ups between warm subterranean bass-lines and steely high-frequency refractions in a matter of seconds. Off-kilter beats compressed tight enough to pack a punch morph into more dubby distortions and reverberating kicks. To close, a dissonant orchestra of acoustic strings masterfully tie together the album.

Listen to the new single here: