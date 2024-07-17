BAYNK Shares Key Single 'Grin' Off New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Zealand-born, LA-based electronic artist and producer, BAYNK will release his forthcoming album, SENESCENCE on September 27 via Virgin Music Group (Presave here). In addition, BAYNK shares the next part of his album with the SENESCENCE 05+06 bundle - featuring the focus single “Grin”, as well as “Mr. Jocko.” “Grin” follows a chilled groove, with an irresistibly catchy chorus “you’ll be dancing, I’ll be grinning.” The album will be released episodically in two-song bundles, leading up to its full release later in the year. The “Grin” music video will be premiering on the 24th of July, and was created by choreographer/directing duo Keone and Mari Madrid, who have worked with Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar. Watch the video trailer here and visualizer here.

About “Grin”, BAYNK shares, “Grin” is an attempt to encapsulate the feeling just before you break into a grin or smile. The short rush when you know you’re about to see someone you love. The adrenaline associated with thoughts of a distant lover and the anticipation of reuniting. This track was one of the fastest and most natural songs I've ever written. My longtime collaborator and friend Rutger started with the bassline and the rest just fell out of us. It immediately felt incredible and was finished within an hour or two which is rare."

“Grin” will be the focus of the campaign, but the bundle also includes “Mr. Jocko”, with interesting origins “Travelling through Africa to see family, we stopped in Zambia at a friend's place. They introduced me to a local children’s choir at a school that they founded. We sang some songs for each other and I asked to record them to which they obliged happily. They imbued a simple chant with beauty, excitement, and energy. A year later I found the samples whilst finishing this album and this collaboration emerged.”

From the album so far, BAYNK has released “Feel” which Flaunt Magazine praised saying “its bright beats and fast tempo itch the brain like a hit of ecstasy as BAYNK sings, “Feel just a little bit / Push it up / Try to take it in. And it has the immersive, blurry neon fantasy of a music video to accompany it.” Upon release, BAYNK graced the cover of Spotify’s ‘Metropolis’ playlist. “Feel” was preceded by “Fool For You” which premiered on KEXP and was included in KCRW’s “5 Songs to Hear This Week.”

With BAYNK’s debut album ADOLESCENCE exploring themes of growth, development and boundless possibilities of youth, SENESCENCE is the other side of the coin - about time and the passing of it and the realizations that physical life is not forever.

Amassing over a half a billion streams across his independently-released discography since his 2017 debut, BAYNK has quickly solidified himself as one of New Zealand's biggest musical exports.

Earning a GRAMMY nomination for his debut album ADOLESCENCE which Pitchfork called his 'most meticulous work to date', BAYNK has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe, Sinead Harnett, Cub Sport and Cosmo's Midnight. But it's his solo records that crown his catalogue, with his 2019 single 'go with u' established as an indie-dance anthem with 100 million streams and counting.

A full-circle creator and noted innovator, BAYNK is responsible for his own creative direction from music videos to tour visuals, alongside close collaborator Spencer Graves who has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and FKA twigs.

After three growing headline tours of the US and sold out debut shows in Australia, UK, Germany and France, in addition to performances at festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza, BAYNK's kinetic live performances have put him on the map as the scene's most enigmatic artists to watch.

There are also two exclusive US live dates for ‘SENESCENCE Live’:

September 20th - The Wiltern Theatre, Los Angeles

September 27th - Terminal 5, New York

Photo credit: Nolie Feldpausch

Comments