BANOFFEE Announces Debut LP 'Look At Us Now Dad'

Australian rising star Banoffee today announced her debut album Look At Us Now Dad will be released Friday, February 21st via Cascine and Dot Dash. To celebrate the album announce, Banoffee has shared her new single "Tennis Fan" (feat. Empress Of), with a video directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson (Lizzo) and premiered via The FADER. Banoffee shares - "Working with Lorely (Empress Of) and Quinn was such a pleasure and it turned into a daytime slumber party of sorts, with all ideas being welcome and nothing deemed too silly. I hope when people watch this clip they feel the good feelings we were all experiencing at the time. It's a song about rejecting the yuck stuff but it's just as much about celebrating the good stuff. I think this video does a great job of showing how strong friendships can make anything unkind feel unimportant and trivial."

Look At Us Now Dad is an uplifting, optimistic journey that celebrates survival in the face of abuse and adversity. Featuring collaborations with SOPHIE, Empress Of, Cupcakke and Umru, and co-produced by Banoffee and Yves Rothman, it is a kinetic hybrid of experimental club sounds and earworm pop. "Each song uses human experience to talk about more complex concepts of addiction, obsession, heartbreak, and resurrection," says Banoffee. "Not to dwell in sadness, but to join hands."

The album was written in the years after the artist moved to Los Angeles from Melbourne seeking a fresh start after a mental breakdown. Meticulously studying what caused her collapse Banoffee examined her life with a fine-toothed comb in order to reclaim her narrative, and grow from victim to survivor. Look At Us Now Dad tells a story of survival-of abuse, sadness, and loss-and is a testament to the possibilities of rebirth. As Banoffee puts it: "Each track is about a struggle and achievement that anyone could experience, the ones that seem so trivial. We're all survivors for one reason or another."

Born in Melbourne and currently living in Los Angeles, Banoffee has cemented herself as a singer, songwriter and producer with a musically transgressive and deeply vulnerable approach to music. She has toured with Taylor Swift on a worldwide stadium tour as part of Charli XCX's troupe and represents the new wave of mutant pop bubbling up from the queer club underground. She has been described as one of pop music's "recent great forward thinkers" (FACT) and is known for infectious melodies that belie more unsettling, experimental textures and beats.

Banoffee - Look At Us Now Dad

﻿01. Tennis Fan (feat. Empress Of)

02. I Lied (Interlude)

03. fwit

04. One Night Stand

05. Count On You

06. Don't Go Sharing Your Clothes (Interlude)

07. Contagious

08. Chevron

09. That Sorta Stuff (Interlude)

10. Permission

11. This Is For Me

12. Ripe (feat. Cupcakke)

13. I Let You Down (Interlude)

14. Look At Us Now Dad

Photo Credit: Phebe-Schmidt





