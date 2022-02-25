BANKS Shares Details on New Album 'SERPENTINA'

BANKS has officially announced today, details of her forthcoming fourth studio album 'SERPENTINA.'

Set for global release on April 8 via AWAL, the 13-track full-length was written and co-produced by BANKS, features previously released-fan favorites such as 'Skinnydipped' and 'The Devil,' as well as her latest single -- released today -- the rousing, anthemic 'Holding Back,' which she performed live on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Pre-order/add/save 'SERPENTINA' here.

'SERPENTINA' sees BANKS enter previously uncharted territory in every sense-from sound to lyrics to visuals, and everything in-between. "In the past I've been really tight and controlled, and I don't feel like that right now," says BANKS. "I just feel more wild and free."

That sense of playfulness and reinvention is encapsulated in the album's title. "Serpentine" was a word BANKS remembers doodling in her school journals, while the "a" at the end represents a feminization of that idea-an embodiment of a kind of snake queen, as BANKS describes it. "Snakes represent rebirth and the shedding of one's skin," she says. "They just move on, and I think that's what life is about. Changing and transforming, with a little bit of danger, but also smooth and silky. It just felt like the perfect representation. This album feels regal to me, but also my most human ever. So I think it kind of touches both ends of the spectrum."

SERPENTINA Track List

Misunderstood

Meteorite

f Love

Deadend

Holding Back

The Devil

Skinnydipped

Burn

Birds By The Sea

Spirit (feat. Samoht)

Anything 4 U

Unleavable

I Still Love You

BANKS is an American singer, songwriter, producer, poet and director. Since her spellbinding debut in 2014, BANKS has garnered more than 1.4 billion combined streams and headlined sold out shows and festivals all over the world. Her debut album Goddess received critical acclaim and commercial success (the record charted in the top 20 in seven countries including North America), and firmly established her sonic signatures: alternative pop inflected with touches of the off-kilter R&B she grew up with.

BANKS returned in 2016 with The Altar, a darker and more intense refraction of the themes she explored on Goddess, also released to widespread praise and multiple top 20 placings in both the U.S. and abroad. Then, for her third album in 2019, she unveiled the exhilarating, synth-heavy lead single "Gimme," produced by Hudson Mohawke, as the lead single for the aptly titled III, marking yet another step in her progression as an artist with its more experimental production flourishes and more mature lyrical themes.

Following the success of III, she embarked on her biggest tour yet in support of the record, spanning 33 sold-out dates in nine countries. A muse for fashion houses such as Chanel and Dior, she has graced front-row seats at fashion shows and the covers of multiple high-end publications around the world. She has performed at many of the world's biggest festivals (Coachella, Lollapalooza), at the prestigious Guggenheim in NYC, as well as on multiple late night television shows over the years (Colbert, Kimmel, Meyers).