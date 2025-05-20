BALTHVS to Tour With My Morning Jacket, Sets New Single Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Colombian psych-funk trio BALTHVS return with “Flesh and Soul,” the new single dropping on June 13th, 2025 via Mixto Records. “Flesh and Soul” explores the delicate balance between youthful ambition and the sobering weight of adulthood.

“Flesh and Soul” arrives at a pivotal moment for the band. Following five years of non-stop touring and standout festival appearances - including Outside Lands, Electric Forest, Lollapalooza Chile & Argentina, and SXSW - BALTHVS are set to expand their live presence across North America this summer.

They'll join genre-blending funk pioneers Lettuce for a run of U.S. dates, followed by select autumn shows supporting My Morning Jacket. Festival highlights include BottleRock Napa (23 May), Lightning In A Bottle (25 May), Electric Forest (19 June), Nelsonville Festival (20 June), Green River Festival (22 June), and Montreal Jazz Festival (26 June).

In just five years, BALTHVS has become one of indie music’s most vital and globally resonant voices. With over 45 million streams, 10,000 vinyls sold, and performances in 56 cities across 19 countries, they’ve earned spots on stages from Austin City Limits to SXSW Sydney, while garnering praise from KEXP, BBC Radio, and Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM.

Hailing from Colombia, BALTHVS is a three-piece psychedelic funk rock band creating groove-driven, atmospheric music that draws from global influences. Their sound fuses the spirit of 70s psychedelia with funk, Latin rhythms, and ambient texture. Inspired by artists like Santana, Khruangbin, Thievery Corporation, and The Grateful Dead, BALTHVS create music that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking — a guitar-driven psychedelic funk rock experience that is unmistakably their own.

Full Tour Dates:

5/23 - Napa, CA @ Bottlerock Festival

5/25 - Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle

6/19 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

6/20 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Festival

6/22 - Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

6/25 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow Live Presents: BALTHVS

6/26 - Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal

6/27 - Toronto, Canada @ Adelaide Hall

6/28 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall

8/2 - Bristol, United Kingdom @ Strange Brew

8/3 - London, United Kingdom @ Jazz Cafe Festival 2025

8/7 - Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver w/ Parlor Greens

8/8 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Jazz Festival 2025

8/15 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI^

8/16 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall^

8/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom^

8/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue^

8/21 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre^

8/22 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall^

8/23 - Clive, IA @ Horizon Events Center^

9/19 - Redmond, OR @ Cascade Equinox Festival 2025

9/27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Paradice Festival

10/8 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

10/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

10/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

10/13 - Boston, MA @ MGM at Fenway *

10/14 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10/16-18 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

10/20 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

10/22 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

10/24-26 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

10/29 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

10/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

* With My Morning Jacket

^ With Lettuce

Photo Credit: BALTHVS

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!