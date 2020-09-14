Ayron Jones Shares New Single 'Boys From The Puget Sound'

Watch the lyric video below!

Rock singer-guitarist Ayron Jones follows up the release of his unflinching single 'Take Me Away' with a boisterous anthem to his hometown. 'Boys From The Puget Sound' is out now via Big Machine / John Varvatos Records.



Ingrained in the rich music landscape he grew up around, The Seattle Times praised that "Jones is a club-proven guitar blazer" who has been "earning co-signs from some of the city's biggest names in music along the way," while American Songwriter declared, "Emerald City rock 'n' roll expert, Ayron Jones is the sound of the storm on the horizon."



With an urgency in his voice, Jones opens the song with undeniable determination:

I already called the fing police

Cuz we the baddest band in town

We'll blow out all these fing windows

Here come the boys from The Puget Sound



Jones describes the song saying "'Boys From The Puget Sound' is like when you and your black rock band walk into a small town club and then get told you don't belong there, until you turn your amps up to 'I DON'T GIVE A F#$%' and shatter the walls of preconceived notion. Consider it an anthem for the Pacific Northwest and a meeting place for American Pride. Can you hear me?"



As 'Take Me Away' nears Top 20 this week at Rock radio, the weight of Jones' past, a tumultuous childhood marred by parental addiction and abandonment, and the struggles that shape his art command attention. The sound is inspired from his diverse musical influences as he creates a style uniquely his own. The Spokesman-Review boasts "one of rock nostalgia turned new age. Jones is Seattle's musical history taking on a new and contemporary form."



The gritty, genre-blending artist built early critical acclaim independently as The Seattle Times proclaimed Jones is "on a mission to reintroduce classic, American rock 'n' roll to a new generation" while Seattle Mag amplified the notion describing a "voice that swerves between soulful runs and growly shouts, and an ability to seriously wail on the guitar..." Now primed to extend his talents to the rest of the world, dichotomy is a key factor with songs both twisted and dark, yet also soaring and brilliant.



Jones has opened for Guns N' Roses at the Gorge and B.B. King, plus worked with Sir Mix-A-Lot and Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin and Eric Lilavois at the iconic London Bridge Studio. The Northwest city has championed his sound with consistently sold-out shows and an embrace from native music royalty including Duff McKagan and Mike McCready. His reach extends well beyond the region, having played alongside Run DMC, Public Enemy, Rahkim, Jeff Beck, Theory of a Deadman, Robin Trower,and Spearhead as well as joining notable festivals such as SXSW, Sasquatch, and Bumbershoot. For more information visit ayronjonesmusic.com.

