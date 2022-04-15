Ayokay Releases New Single 'If That's What You Need'

Los Angeles-based artist/vocalist/producer ayokay will release his new album, Digital Dreamscape, on May 13 via Astralwerks.

On the visionary, 13-track album and the accompanying videos, ayokay tells the story of protagonist Alex and his deepening relationship with an outsider female character, Chelle, who has created a computer system that allows her to enter into another reality. Joining them in this world, known as "Digital Dreamscape," are multitudes of people who leave behind relics of their experiences or decide to never return home.

Today, ayokay shared a new track from the album - "If That's What You Need," a haunting, infectious pledge to give a loved once space, "if that's what you need." The official video continues the narrative first begun with the episodic visuals for "Better With You" "I Still Need You," and "Waiting For" with slenderbodies. The new installment gives viewers a window into the digital world, with the lyrics scrolling like code on the monitor. After they spot a mysterious paper gliding atop the water, Chelle (played by actress Anna Verstyuk) leaves Alex (played by ayokay) and sets out on a solitary quest, through city streets, amid fields of otherworldly pink flowers and underwater, as time and memories blur. On the motorcycle first glimpsed in the visualizer for "All Mine," ayokay is on a journey of his own. Will their paths intersect once more? View HERE.

"If That's What You Need" is an emotional surrender to someone you love; allowing the person you love to take the necessary space to figure themselves out, says ayokay. "I wanted it to tell that emotional tale juxtaposed over upbeat production that would be suited for a beach drive during summer."

Anticipation for "If That's What You Need" has been building ever since ayokay teased the song during his sold-out Red Rocks show with Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker and Quinn XCII. His recent TikTok post with the song's audio fanned the flames further, amassing over 2.1 million views in less than 24 hours. After just wrapping up a tour with Elderbrook, he'll return to the road with Emmit Fenn on May 14. The run includes shows at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles (May 18) and New York City's Irving Plaza (June 2). Tickets are available HERE. See below for itinerary.

Digital Dreamscape is ayokay's first full-length release since his 2018 debut album In The Shape of A Dream, which featured collaborations with Quinn XCII, Jeremy Zucker, Nightly, and Future Jr. Fans who pre-order Digital Dreamscape will instantly receive "If That's What You Need," "Better With You," "I Still Need You," "Waiting For" and "All Mine."

In addition to slenderbodies, the album also features Quinn XCII - who collaborated with ayokay on his 2016 breakthrough single, "Kings Of Summer," which has amassed over 125 million streams on Spotify and has been certified Gold by the RIAA - Stay Over and Nightly. An exclusive vinyl edition of Digital Dreamscape featuring bonus audio will be available at Urban Outfitters this summer.

While working on Digital Dreamscape, ayokay also executive produced Quinn XCII's fourth studio album, Change of Scenery II, which was released in March 2021, and produced a number of songs for Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker's forthcoming albums. A sought-after producer/remixer, he's also worked with hitmakers like Carly Rae Jepsen and Grouplove. Born Alex O'Neill, Detroit-bred ayokay has attained over 350 million global catalogue streams on Spotify and earned critical praise from such outlets as Billboard, Earmilk, Variance Magazine, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

5.14.22 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

5.15.22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

5.18.22 - Los Angeles, CA@ The Fonda Theater

5.19.22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

5.21.22 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

5.22.22 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5.23.22 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

5.25.22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

5.26 & 5.27.22 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

6.2.22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

6.5.22 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

6.8.22 - Chicago, IL @Metro

6.9.22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe